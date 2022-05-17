Hospitality Industry Veteran Joins Leading Residential Management Company
MURRELLS INLET, S.C., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community association management company in South Carolina, named Brian Pinkham as vice president. An accomplished executive with an extensive background in hospitality, Pinkham will oversee the company's portfolio of managed communities in the Myrtle Beach/Murrells Inlet area.
"We are thrilled to welcome Brian to the team," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "He brings a unique skill set to the table. His eye for enhancing the client experience, innovating improvements to technology and processes, as well as driving growth makes him the ideal candidate."
"I am thrilled to be a part of an established market leader in the community management industry," said Brian Pinkham, vice president, FirstService Residential. "I am excited to become a contributor to the growth of FirstService Residential and provide leadership, best practices and experience that can help our associates and clients exceed their goals in service excellence and operational efficiency."
In his role, Pinkham will be responsible for the oversight and direction of communities in the market, including planning and developing initiatives to align with company policies, culture and best practices. Reporting directly to Dennis Abbott, president, Carolinas, FirstService Residential, he will also serve as a strategic business partner, working closely with the board members in the communities we serve.
Pinkham has over 20 years of resort, hotel and hospitality experience. Most recently, he led the executive teams at Captain's Quarters Hotel Blue in Myrtle Beach, where he held complete strategic, financial and operational responsibility of the resorts and the executive teams. He shares a common vision for results, cost reduction, growth and driving an optimal experience for our associates, board members and residents.
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active-adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations and condos rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. Visit http://www.fsresidential.com.
Media Contact
Ilene Jablonski, FirstService Residential, 732-963-0413, ilene.jablonski@fsresidential.com
SOURCE FirstService Residential