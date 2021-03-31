AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bridgepoint Consulting, an Addison Group company and a leading management consulting firm that helps organizations drive innovation and successful business transformations, today announced it has strengthened its leadership team through four key management promotions.
The promotions span Bridgepoint's Texas offices including Ross Goolsby to Managing Director in the Houston market, as well as the promotions of Lucas Walters to Managing Director, Nora Foster to Director of Financial Operations and Kent Brorman to Director of NetSuite Consulting all in the Austin market.
Promotion of Ross Goolsby to Managing Director
"We're proud to promote Ross to Managing Director in Houston," said Michael Johnson, managing principal at Bridgepoint. "Even after a tumultuous 2020, Ross's devotion to continuous growth and innovation for both our own firm and our clients was unwavering. His level of integrity and commitment to a client-first mindset is a driving force behind our continued success in Houston."
Goolsby brings more than 20 years of financial experience in both the private and public sectors to his role as Managing Director with extensive experience in capital markets, including the venture capital and IPO process, international expansion, and merger and acquisitions with high growth companies. In his new position, Goolsby will primarily focus on continuing growth for Bridgepoint in the Houston market across several key industries such as SaaS, manufacturing, distribution and oilfield services. Goolsby joined Bridgepoint in 2015 and has held positions of increasing responsibility, including CFO Consultant and, most recently, Director of Financial Operations.
Promotion of Lucas Walters to Managing Director
"Since joining Bridgepoint, Lucas has been a tremendous asset to our organization and clients," said Manuel Azuara, managing principal at Bridgepoint. "There are a lot of exciting things happening in the city of Austin right now and Lucas is the perfect person to help Bridgepoint continue growing in this quickly emerging market."
In his new role, Walters will work closely with the Austin leadership team on marketing and business development initiatives on a global scale in several key industries such as CPG, manufacturing, SaaS, real estate and insurance. Additionally, Walters will focus on expanding his team in Austin as Bridgepoint continues to focus on creating long-term, valuable client relationships through a unified approach to consulting. Walters brings more than 20 years of experience in finance and accounting to Bridgepoint. He joined Bridgepoint in 2016 and has held positions of increasing responsibility, including Financial Operations & CFO Consultant and, most recently, Director.
Promotion of Nora Foster to Director of Financial Operations
"We are honored to promote Nora to Director of Financial Operations and to have her lead the finance side of the business in Austin," said Johnson. "Nora's expertise in the financial sector coupled with her methodical, thoughtful approach to consulting will help us continue to deliver the exceptional service our clients expect of us as we scale our business in the Austin market."
Foster has more than 30 years of experience as a financial business adviser for businesses of all sizes. In her expanded role, Foster will work closely with clients and the Bridgepoint leadership team, as well as consultants to ensure the best possible outcomes for its clients. Foster joined Bridgepoint in 2013 and spent several years working directly with organizations on the consulting side. She will also work closely with Walters on business development initiatives within Austin.
Promotion of Kent Brorman to Director of NetSuite Consulting
"Kent has played a monumental role in building out Bridgepoint's NetSuite practice and we're thrilled to promote him to Director of NetSuite Consulting," said Azuara. "At Bridgepoint, we take pride in helping our clients succeed through genuine partnership. Kent embodies this value through and through and we're excited to have him take the lead as we continue to grow our NetSuite expertise."
Brorman joined Bridgepoint in 2015 and has seen the NetSuite team grow nearly tenfold over the last several years. In his new role as Director, Brorman will work closely with the Bridgepoint leadership team on business development and employee engagement initiatives to ensure the organization is upholding — and improving — its standard of excellence to all new and existing clients. Prior to joining Bridgepoint, Brorman worked as a financial analyst within the Austin market.
Bridgepoint Consulting is hiring across its offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston and Denver. Experienced consultants looking to join the Bridgepoint team can learn more at https://bridgepointconsulting.com/management-consulting-firm/careers/
About Bridgepoint Consulting
Bridgepoint Consulting, an Addison Group company, is a leading management consulting firm that helps organizations throughout their business lifecycle. Offering a broad range of finance, technology and risk/compliance services, Bridgepoint supports clients from the startup phase all the way to IPO readiness and beyond. Since 1999, the firm has been helping executives and management teams reduce their business and operational risks, bridge resource gaps and improve overall performance. Whether an organization needs interim expertise to improve infrastructure and processes, or strategic management of a major transition or transaction, Bridgepoint's team of leaders is able to provide the critical support needed to ensure success. The firm is headquartered in Austin and has offices in Dallas, Houston and Denver with additional presence in Seattle, Minneapolis and Philadelphia. To learn more about Bridgepoint Consulting and how it can help serve your organization, please visit https://bridgepointconsulting.com.
