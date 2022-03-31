Bridgepointe invests in Wave to expand its footprint in the northeast. The new investment in the region builds on the successful acquisition and integration of Clover Communications, fuels differentiation, productivity and growth
SAN MATEO, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bridgepointe Technologies ("Bridgepointe" or the "Company"), a leading IT strategy firm that helps mid-market and enterprise companies achieve optimal IT results without costly consulting agreements, today announced that it has completed its investment in Wave.
New York-based technology solutions firm Wave signed a partnership deal with Bridgepointe in August of 2021. With the conclusion of the transaction, the firm's principals, Kyle Taylor, Aviva Noorani, and Jason Pucciarelli join Bridgepointe as Partners.
"When we partnered with Bridgepointe last year, we knew this opportunity was on the horizon," said Kyle Taylor, Partner, Wave. "We wanted to get in early, and now we're excited to be part of the bigger vision which is well-funded with an extensive supplier portfolio serving clients from coast-to-coast."
Through the Charlesbank investment earlier this year, Bridgepointe raised more than $100 million which included significant capital to fund acquisitions. The completion of the Wave investment will give their team the ability to use the Bridgepointe brand and considerable resources to continue to grow. The structure of this transaction is similar to the one announced in late 2020 with Clover Communications.
"Since becoming part of the Bridgepointe family we've experienced significant upside," shared Dom Callandriello, Managing Partner East, Bridgepointe Technologies. "In just over a year, we've dramatically reduced our non-selling administrative time by over half and our sales have increased by 30%."
"With the capital provided by Charlesbank earlier this year, Wave was at the top of our list to add to the Bridgepointe portfolio," explained Scott Evars, Co-Founder, Bridgepointe Technologies. "We're approaching these transactions differently than anyone else in the industry. Our focus is on ensuring better financial outcomes through seamless integration and investing heavily in our team and tools to support our newest additions."
About Bridgepointe
Bridgepointe Technologies is a leading IT strategy firm that provides unbiased solutions to help meet their client's technology needs. For two decades, Bridgepointe's deep and broad supplier relationships have offered true freedom of choice to thousands of mid-market and enterprise clients. Supported by in-house, best-in-class Solution Architects and IT Strategists, the firm has developed a proven process to quickly and cost effectively achieve optimal IT results. For more information about Bridgepointe please visit http://www.bpt3.net.
About Wave
For over 15 years, Wave's priceless experience and relationships in the telecom and technology industries have allowed them to help clients find the most effective communication solutions for all of their voice and data network needs. Wave strives to provide concrete value by intimately understanding their clients' environment, challenges, and ambitions before sourcing the best-suited network solution. For more information about Wave, please visit talktowave.com.
