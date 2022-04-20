Bridgepointe Technologies names Leading IT Strategist Tony Lenci as Partner. The Company has invested in Lenci's agency to accelerate growth with new and existing clients
SAN MATEO, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bridgepointe Technologies ("Bridgepointe" or the "Company"), a leading IT strategy firm that helps mid-market and enterprise companies achieve optimal IT results without costly consulting agreements, today announced that Tony Lenci has received an equity investment and joined the firm as a Partner.
Lenci has been an IT Strategist with Bridgepointe since 2011 and has consistently been one of the firm's top performers. Based in Reno, Nevada, he will continue focusing on helping enterprise clients achieve optimal IT results while taking a greater stake in Bridgepointe's continued corporate growth.
"Tony has proven time and time again that he's committed to not just the success of his clients, but also to Bridgepointe's vision as a firm," said Scott Evars, Bridgepointe Co-Founder. "By making Strategists like Tony true partners in our business, we're able to reward that commitment while helping us reach our aggressive organic growth goals that much faster."
This investment follows multiple others made by Bridgepointe since the start of 2022, as the Company uniquely structures these transactions to ensure better financial outcomes through seamless integration for new partners.
"The Bridgepointe model has enabled me to succeed that much faster," said IT Strategist Tony Lenci. "I am thrilled to be building on our existing relationship and look forward to leveraging the new team and tools that are currently being built out."
"Our goal is to help our partners unlock new opportunities in their customer base as well as new opportunities," explained Brian Miller, Bridgepointe Co-Founder. "Tony joining us as a Partner is a testament to the power of our vision for organic growth."
About Bridgepointe
Bridgepointe Technologies is a leading IT strategy firm that provides unbiased solutions to help meet their client's technology needs. For two decades, Bridgepointe's deep and broad supplier relationships have offered true freedom of choice to thousands of mid-market and enterprise clients. Supported by in-house, best-in-class Solution Architects and IT Strategists, the firm has developed a proven process to quickly and cost effectively achieve optimal IT results. For more information about Bridgepointe please visit http://www.bpt3.net.
