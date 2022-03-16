SAN MATEO, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bridgepointe Technologies ("Bridgepointe" or the "Company"), a leading IT strategy firm that helps mid-market and enterprise companies achieve optimal IT results without costly consulting agreements, today announced the addition of David Barsocchini as Partner along with a substantial equity investment in his agency.
Los Angeles-based Barsocchini has been an IT Strategist with Bridgepointe since 2006 and has decades of experience in enterprise technology sales. This elevated role within Bridgepointe alongside the capital infusion will enable him to extend his reach in key IT categories including UCaaS, CCaaS, WAN Transformation, Private Networking, Data Center and Mobility.
"David is one of our most accomplished IT Strategists and has a reputation for building long-term collaborative relationships across his enterprise customer base," said Scott Evars, Bridgepointe Co-Founder. "By investing in the success and future growth of proven Strategists we will be able to reach a broader customer base and address emerging needs in the market."
This investment is the fourth strategic one made by Bridgepointe in recent weeks following the deal with private equity firm Charlesbank Capital Partners in January.
"Building my IT strategy and support services under the Bridgepointe brand has helped me succeed faster," explained IT Strategist David Barsochini. "I'm pleased to be deepening that relationship by becoming a Partner and using this investment to bring more business in the door."
"Our top performers gaining an equity position in Bridgepointe's overall success is a win for all of the firm's stakeholders," said Brian Miller, Bridgepointe Co-Founder. "With this model, we're poised for strong organic growth."
About Bridgepointe
Bridgepointe Technologies is a leading IT strategy firm that provides unbiased solutions to help meet their client's technology needs. For two decades, Bridgepointe's deep and broad supplier relationships have offered true freedom of choice to thousands of mid-market and enterprise clients. Supported by in-house, best-in-class Solution Architects and IT Strategists, the firm has developed a proven process to quickly and cost effectively achieve optimal IT results. For more information about Bridgepointe please visit http://www.bpt3.net.
