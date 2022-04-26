New features in the Bridges ecosystem, along with a string of new hires, propel the company as it prepares to roll out the world's first anti-scam, dividend-paying, semi-decentralized exchange.
MUNICH, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bridges, the first and only "conscientious cryptotech" company that promotes safety, innovation, equity, and philanthropy, recently announced several new hires as well as the opening of the application process to submit projects for inclusion in the company's forthcoming exchange.
Joining the Bridges team are a Brand Ambassador (Breanne Delgado), Global Head of Growth & Marketing, and Head of Creative.
Prior to joining Bridges, Delgado co-founded the Women's March and organized more than 700 marches around the world. In joining Bridges as its first Brand Ambassador, Delgado's work centers around introducing Bridges to audiences that have not historically participated in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Her new Women in DeFi series aims to demystify both crypto and blockchain and teach more women about opportunities in DeFi.
The company's Global Head of Growth & Marketing brings more than 20 years of experience managing marketing for several of the world's largest financial and FinTech brands. Additionally, he brings experience as a founder—having started and scaled multiple early-stage/growth companies.
The company's Head of Creative brings a similar depth of experience across design, brand strategy, SEO, and front-end development for several large health-focused brands in the U.S. The combination of this expertise has enabled her to drive consistent improvements in site traffic, conversions, revenue, and sales. Like the Head of Growth & Marketing, the Head of Creative brings experience as a company founder with a long track-record of growth.
"Breanne, and with our Heads of Growth/Marketing and Creative, bring critical go-to-market expertise to the Bridges team," said Danny Lucarelli, CEO of Bridges. "The DeFi space is a crowded one with lots of other players. The ability to communicate our message and differentiators will be critical to Bridges' success, and these new hires will ensure that we do just that."
In addition to its growing team, Bridges also announced that it is now accepting project submissions for inclusion in the launch of the company's forthcoming anti-scam exchange. When it launches later in Q2 of 2022, the Bridges Exchange will be the world's first anti-scam, dividend-paying, semi-decentralized exchange. To minimize the risk of scams, the Bridges team vets both projects and project developers prior to their listing on the exchange.
"For far too long, decentralized finance was a safe haven for rug pulls and pump-and-dump schemes," said the Global Head of Marketing and Growth at Bridges. "The prevalence of these scams harmed not only token holders but project developers as well. In striving to become the world's most trusted semi-DeFi exchange, Bridges will attract both holders and project developers, enabling more people to participate in the blockchain ecosystem."
Interested project developers can review requirements and submit projects by visiting https://bridges.exchange/exchange.
Bridges is the world's first anti-scam dividend-paying semi-decentralized exchange. Founded in 2021, the company empowers token holders and project developers with a suite of solutions and blockchain opportunities that have innovation, safety, equity, and philanthropy at their core. The entire Bridges ecosystem consists of a dividend-paying token (Bridge$), exchange, knowledge base, and user app. For more information, visit https://bridges.exchange.
