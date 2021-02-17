SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bright Pattern, leading provider of omnichannel communication software for innovative companies, partners with Dataseti, a premier IT Service Management consulting firm. Together, Bright Pattern and Dataseti deliver a modern Omnichannel Communication Interaction Platform for IT Service Management to improve ROI by automating common processes including; incident management, problem management, change management, request management, service catalog, quality management, and omnichannel contact center communications. With the current pandemic and the move to remote workforces, it is critical now more than ever to get more out of service management solutions.
"Bright Pattern's Omnichannel Communication Interaction Platform paired with Dataseti's deep service management knowledge provides a perfect combination to help you get more out of your current solution, allowing you to communicate on all voice and digital channels while providing advanced automation," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern.
Bright Pattern software dramatically improves the ROI of service management solutions with automated password reset, automated incident creation and resolution, status updates and notifications, voice self-service, and automated routing of all communications. The software also lets companies measure employee performance and customer satisfaction with advanced quality management features to improve every interaction.
"The Bright Pattern and Dataseti's partnership brings much-needed new and innovative solutions to the ITSM marketplace," said Kevin J. Smith, President of the IT Transformation Institute and author of 'World-Class IT Service Management'. "Bright Pattern offers a unique set of AI and automation tools and in combination with Dataseti's proven knowledge of Service Management processes and solutions, this partnership will help companies tackle many of the common challenges faced by Service Management teams today–including automated password reset and proactive outage notifications which in combination provide a compelling ROI and are proven to reduce service desk call volumes by 30-60%."
"When we first witnessed the power and proof of Bright Pattern's ability to save an organization 50% in virtually instant returns, I said to myself I want to be part of this," exclaimed Randall Reed, President and CEO of Dataseti. Randall continued, "As an authority in IT Service Management, Dataseti obsesses about its customer's success and we have no doubt that Bright Pattern will be a win for anyone who has a customer support center. The brilliance of this intelligent voice platform will easily be the go-to for the next two decades. We're talking lights out, go home, Bright Pattern is the clear winner."
The Omnichannel Communication Interaction Platform is proven to save companies like the world's largest HR service firm, Randstad, hundreds of thousands in IT costs per month. Companies can achieve ROI in just months and reduce call volume by 30-60% with top use cases including:
- Automated Creation of Incident Record
- Automated Password Reset
- Create Incident on Any Channel
- Service Desk Quality Management
- Outbound Customer Care Outreach
Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.
Since 2001, Dataseti has been a premier ITSM consulting firm, offering best of class Ivanti and Zendesk products and services for medium to enterprise-sized customers. Their delivery team is second to none, being on time and budget while listening to its clients every step of the way.
Media Contact
Shelby Bozekowski, Bright Pattern, 7202092881, shelby.bozekowski@brightpattern.com
Dan Davis, Dataseti, (770) 847-7368, dan.davis@dataseti.com
SOURCE Bright Pattern