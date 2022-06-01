Growing industry leader increases footprint in corporate event management space despite COVID disruption
DALLAS, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brightspot Incentives & Events today announced its purchase of the corporate event management operations of Texas-based EventLink International. This purchase of an established team in the global event planning space allows Brightspot to expand its corporate meeting footprint and expand its industry portfolio. This is Brightspot's third acquisition within the last seven years.
Mike May, President of Brightspot, commented, "A Brightspot meeting manager, who worked at EventLink earlier in her career, said, 'Teri Abram [President & Founder of EventLink] operates her business with the same discipline we do, and she has impressive clients.' I immediately recognized the cultural similarities and commitment to excellent meeting planning services. We are excited to expand our clients in the real estate, landscaping, wholesale, and home services industries."
"Brightspot and EventLink both have a proven commitment to excellence and integrity. With the merging of our talents and scope, I am excited about the future opportunities this provides both EventLink's clients and employees," said Teri Abram, President of EventLink International.
As a growing mid-tier agency in the incentive and event space, Brightspot will retain EventLink personnel and utilize its clients, expertise, and data to expand the industries served. Despite the negative fallout on the events industry due to the pandemic, Brightspot has grown 50% and retained its workforce without layoffs from 2020 into 2022. It is committed to retaining its expert workforce and maintaining client relationships, and this is what it attributes to its success. The purchase and acquisition is finalized on June 1, 2022.
About Brightspot Incentives & Events
Brightspot helps Fortune 1000 companies drive performance improvement and sales engagement through sales incentive programs, group incentive travel, and full-service meeting management with a passion for creativity, a flexible approach, and a personal commitment to deliver results. It was named one of the Best Places to Work in the Meetings Industry and has won numerous Motivation Masters awards. The Brightspot team serves a variety of industries, including telecommunications, software, technology, financial, business services, and consumer products.
About EventLink International
EventLink is a global corporate event management company committed to exceeding the expectations of clients. EventLink successfully provides custom-designed professional services while building lasting client relationships through commitment, excellence, innovation, teamwork, and superior customer service.
