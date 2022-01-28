CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bring Me That Inc., a LatinX-owned gig driver first delivery and food ordering platform, today announced the Company has closed its agreement to acquire the delivery operation assets of Habitat Logistics.
"The purchase of Habitat Logistics creates the opportunity to exponentially expand our gig driver AI-driven scheduling, incentives, pay, and feedback platform with our crypto loyalty Bakkt partnership," said Derek Beckmann, CEO of Bring Me That. "Habitat Logistics has created an amazing white label delivery platform for restaurants and merchants to pay $0 commission fees for deliveries versus the large delivery networks percentage based model. Habitat's reliable Drivers combined with AI scheduling and dispatch software will expand our 'Gig Driver First' philosophy."
"We've spent the last 5 years building two businesses really, a delivery business and a software company. We are excited to sell our delivery assets to Bring Me That, a company that shares our Gig Driver First philosophy," said Andrew Nakkache, CEO of First Delivery. "We are excited to double-down on our software and scale our delivery coverage with every new delivery service we add to our platform. We are excited to empower BringMeThat, and help delivery services and gig drivers not just survive, but thrive"
We plan to grow the number of qualified drivers and help merchants deliver their amazing food and products by accelerating our AI-optimized technology to increase driver satisfaction. The purchase price for the acquisition is undisclosed.
Bring Me That is building the blockchain foundation for gig drivers to optimize individual preferences based on scheduling, incentivizes, and pay to empower them. Our online food ordering marketplace connects diners with great restaurants in thousands of cities where we put our drivers first. Our technology enables consumers to conveniently order from local merchants, thereby empowering partners and gig drivers to grow their income.
FIRST is building the best way for any business to offer next hour delivery. We do this by providing best-of-breed software to delivery services, while giving businesses an easy-to-use API to send orders to our delivery network. Our mission is to build a sustainable future for last mile delivery, where restaurants and delivery services can both thrive. We're backed by the same investors as Uber, DoorDash, and Instacart.
