The Nation's Leading 'Learn to Swim' Franchise Expands to Toronto West Region
TORONTO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- British Swim School, the nation's leading "learn to swim" franchise company, continues its Canadian expansion with the opening of its first franchise location in Toronto West - Etobicoke, located in the Toronto region of Canada. The latest British Swim School facility recently opened its doors inside the LA Fitness on Junction Road.
Prior to venturing into the franchising community, new British Swim School owner Mayank Sharma worked in management consulting for years. Recently he prioritized working towards a better lifestyle and finding his entrepreneurial spirit, so Mayank is now focused on making a splash in his community as a proud first-time business owner.
"British Swim School not only offers a product with a purpose, but it also provides a robust business model with the training and tools needed for franchisees to succeed," said Mayank. "The idea of teaching lifesaving swimming lessons to children, adults and families alike resonates with me. I admire that British Swim School is a mission-based franchise and a reputable brand. I'm excited to be a part of this experience as the British Swim School franchise continues to expand across Canada."
British Swim School has been dubbed as one of the fastest-growing franchises in the United States, with expansion recently booming throughout Canada as well. The franchise prides itself on only recruiting the best in the business, like Mayank.
British Swim School has been dedicated to teaching water survival skills for more than 40 years by offering a three-part curriculum teaching infants, children and adults of all ages the skills needed for water acclimation, water survival and stroke development. Its mission — ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. A mission Mayank plans to deliver within the community he calls home.
"British Swim School of Toronto West-Etobicoke will fill a dire need for water survival skills across the area," said Mayank. "There's an increasing demand for the premier swimming lessons this location now offers and learning how to swim and acquiring basic water survival skills are essential life skills everyone should have access to. My goal is to provide as many people as possible, no matter the age, with the tools they need to become happy, confident swimmers. I'm looking forward to truly making a difference in the lives of others, one swimmer at a time."
Mayank joins the talented team of franchise owners operating more than 215 British Swim Schools across the United States and Canada.
"As we increase our footprint across Canada, it's essential to have franchisees like Mayank join our team," said Ashley Gundlach, British Swim School President. "Mayank is always seeking opportunities to make a positive impact within his community, so our brand aligns perfectly with his ideals. We know the families and residents that British Swim School of Toronto West-Etobicoke will serve are in excellent hands."
For more information regarding availability and class times offered at British Swim School of Toronto West-Etobicoke, visit https://britishswimschool.com/torontowest-etobicoke/
To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School's franchising opportunities, visit http://www.britishswimschoolfranchise.com.
About British Swim School
British Swim School, the nation's most established swim school franchise with over 40 years in business, believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Offering lessons for babies, children, and adults, the brand is dedicated to its mantra, "Survival of the Littlest," focusing first on the survival skills needed to survive a water accident, then moving on to stroke development and more advanced skills. Not only does British Swim School give peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skill the brand offers their children, the purpose-driven franchise offers an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek a fulfilling business venture with a sound foundation, low investment, and easily scalable model. Part of the Buzz Franchise Brands family, British Swim School currently operates over 215 schools across the United States and Canada.
For more information about British Swim School, visit http://www.britishswimschool.com.
To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School's franchising opportunities, visit http://www.britishswimschoolfranchise.com.
Media Contact
Kirsten Gutierrez, 919 Marketing, 9192137779, Kgutierrez@919marketing.com
SOURCE British Swim School