BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Broadleaf Results, a leading provider of talent acquisition and workforce management services, has recently finalized a strategic partnership with LiveHire's direct sourcing technology. The partnership will pair best-in-class workforce services with cutting-edge AI-powered technology.
Broadleaf will utilize LiveHire's direct sourcing platform to leverage a combination of candidate sources—including Client Applicant Tracking Software (ATS), job boards, LinkedIn, referral networks, and social media—to generate talent communities that are vetted and active for specific locations, job functions, and/or titles. These talent-related functions are carried out by Broadleaf without having to engage secondary staffing suppliers.
"Since adopting LiveHire's AI technology, our talent acquisition teams at Broadleaf have seen increased success when attracting top candidates from all labor categories and employment classifications," said Dave Savarise, Executive Vice President at Broadleaf. "We are confident that our LiveHire partnership will continue to enhance our next-generation of MSP service offerings and help our clients to keep pace with the ever-changing talent market."
Through AI matching and AI text dialogue engagement, LiveHire has proven to increase the accuracy of candidates submitted and shorten the time needed to fill jobs. The performance of LiveHire can exponentially improve recruiting results over the first nine months of use, potentially offering the ability to fill up to 90% of all requisitions through the tool and curation process of the MSP.
"LiveHire is excited to partner with Broadleaf, a trusted and progressive managed service provider that leads their industry with agility and innovation," said Christy Forest, CEO at LiveHire. "In today's dynamic labor market, Broadleaf maintains a suite of total workforce solutions that span both contingent and permanent hiring. LiveHire's premier direct sourcing and total talent acquisition technology is brought to life by the Broadleaf teams that "walk the talk" with LiveHire on world-class candidate experience."
About Broadleaf
Founded in 1965, Broadleaf Results is a certified WBE and leading provider of total talent management services. Our consultative approach specializes in managed service programs, recruitment process outsourcing, independent contractor compliance, statement of work/procurement management, and employer of record/payrolling. At Broadleaf, we help deliver your most valuable asset: talent.
About LiveHire
Launched in 2012, LiveHire began as a marketplace connecting employers and talent on-demand in the mining and resource sector. Today, LiveHire helps the biggest brands connect to engaged talent through the curation of Live Talent Communities. Their award-winning platform transforms the traditional recruitment process into a digital, new-age process reducing the hiring time cycle significantly.
