BUFFALO, N.Y., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On May 20, 2022, Broadleaf Results, a leading provider of talent acquisition and workforce management services, announced the promotion of Jason Krumwiede to Executive Vice President.

Krumwiede joined Broadleaf in September of 2019—part of the TalentRise acquisition—as the Senior Vice President of Client Delivery. With 20+ years of recruiting and outsourcing industry expertise, Krumwiede has been instrumental in the further development of Broadleaf's RPO practice.

In his new role, Krumwiede will focus on business growth, solutions design and innovation, and service excellence. He will be responsible for introducing new workforce solutions to current and prospective clients and engaging strategic channel partners to expand Broadleaf's total talent strategies.

"For the past three years, I've witnessed Jason's commitment to service excellence. His passion and knowledge for RPO have deepened Broadleaf's capabilities and advanced our Client Delivery practice," said Dave Savarise, President of Broadleaf. "I'm excited to continue to work collaboratively with him to grow our business and provide world-class talent solutions to our clients."

Prior to Broadleaf, Jason was a partner and RPO practice leader with TalentRise and has worked for various HR professional services and recruiting organizations. Jason currently serves on the Board of Directors for Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association (RPOA). Jason earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

About Broadleaf Results

Founded in 1965, Broadleaf is a certified WBE and leading provider of total talent management services. Our consultative approach specializes in managed service programs, recruitment process outsourcing, independent contractor compliance, statement of work/procurement management, employer of record/payrolling, and direct sourcing. At Broadleaf, we help deliver your most valuable asset: talent. To learn more about Broadleaf, click here.

