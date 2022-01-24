DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Broker Online Exchange would like to announce the hiring of Scott Ebeling as Director of Price Structuring and Alternative Services. Ebeling will lead the pricing team and develop custom strategies for BOX's customers while also expanding the company's alternative services offerings.
Ebeling added, "I am excited to join BOX's leadership team; the employee culture is incredible and there is a shared vision and commitment to significantly grow and improve the business while continuing to provide an excellent value proposition within the energy industry."
Ebeling brings with him over two decades of experience serving in multiple leadership roles within the energy industry, as a head trader, sales manager and most recently building out the products offering and deal structuring at MidAmerican Energy Services. In his career prior to joining Broker Online Exchange, Ebeling has proven to grow revenue and profit in every role through his strategic vision and leadership. He will provide expertise for BOX in, strategy development, market analysis, product enhancement, process improvement, and business development.
"We are extremely excited about adding Scott to our management team, thereby deepening the market intelligence and product offerings available to our energy brokers," said BOX CEO Arthur Gruen. "Scott's vast energy industry experience and knowledge, along with his ability to constructively interface with all levels of staff and partners, will ensure that our brokers are able to offer the most competitive products and services to their customers."
