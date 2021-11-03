NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc.'s (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale") Lucinda "Cindy" Baier, President and Chief Executive Officer and Steven Swain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will lead a webcast discussion and virtual investor meetings as part of the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
The Brookdale discussion will begin at 11:20 am ET, and the live webcast can be accessed at www.brookdale.com/investor as well as at https://kvgo.com/cs-2021-healthcare-conf/brookdale-senior-living-november. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website until Dec 13, 2021.
About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence and integrity. The Company operates independent living, assisted living, and Alzheimer's and dementia care communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale operates and manages 682 communities in 41 states as of September 30, 2021, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or Twitter
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brookdale-to-present-and-host-investor-meetings-as-part-of-the-credit-suisse-30th-annual-virtual-healthcare-conference-301415744.html
SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.