TAMPA, Fla. , June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RestorixHealth is pleased to announce that Brooke Sliman, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, has joined RestorixHealth as a wound care provider in Tampa, FL.
Designed to address the needs of patients with non-healing wounds, RestorixHealth At-Home Wound Healing Services provides comprehensive, advanced wound care in the convenience and comfort of patients' homes. This leads to lower direct care costs, reduced hospital admissions, improved outcomes and increased patient satisfaction.
"Our At-Home Wound Healing Services is just one way we are working toward making wound healing accessible for all," said Douglas Cogliano, Senior Vice President At-Home Wound Healing Services. "We are extremely pleased that Brooke has joined our wound healing team in Tampa, especially as we celebrate Wound Healing Awareness Month."
June has been designated Wound Healing Awareness Month by the American Board of Wound Management (ABWM) Foundation with the goal to raise awareness for wound healing and recognize the challenges experienced by those affected by chronic wounds. As RestorixHealth partakes in this month-long celebration, the team is happy to add another provider to Tampa's service territory whose mission aligns with the fundamentals of wound healing awareness: education and prevention.
Brooke Sliman, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, is an alumna of both Florida State University and the University of South Florida, where she currently teaches as an Adjunct Faculty member at the USF Health College of Nursing. Brooke's passion for education prepares her for teaching patients about their wound care needs and how outside factors, such as underlying conditions and nutrition, affect their body's healing process.
"Bringing awareness to not only wound healing, but also wound prevention, is important to me as a provider," states Brooke. "In this new role, I look forward to developing meaningful relationships with my patients and serving my community with hands-on, in-home wound care services."
Physicians may refer their patients by calling 855.228.0790 or faxing 866.422.3202. Self referrals are accepted. Associates are available to address any questions and assist in coordinating patient appointments.
About RestorixHealth
RestorixHealth recently joined with American Medical Technologies (AMT) to become the nation's leading wound care solutions company, developing and operating advanced wound healing centers, providing wound healing direct-care services and education, and delivering advanced wound supplies directly to patients nationwide. Forging strong relationships with their partners, RestorixHealth provides customized wound healing programs and solutions that increase the access to care, lower or avoid direct care costs, reduce hospital admissions, improve outcomes and increase patient and partner satisfaction. For more information, visit http://www.RestorixHealth.com.
