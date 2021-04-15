NEW ORLEANS, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookwood Properties, of Baton Rouge, LA, announces the opening of its latest facility located at 445 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121.

The three-story, class A facility comprises approximately 110,500 rentable square feet and over 1100 climate-controlled units. The facility, managed by Life Storage of Buffalo, NY, is located at the Orleans and Jefferson Parish line and near Ochsner Medical Center.

The project represents Brookwood's 40th facility in Louisiana and 11th in the New Orleans area. Baton Rouge, LA based Rosehill Construction served as the General Contractor and Wichita, KS based Kaufman Design was the architect.

