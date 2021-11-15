DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brousseau Naftis & Massingill has added Arianna Smith as an attorney handling civil litigation and family law matters.
A litigator with an extensive background in public and administrative law, Ms. Smith previously served as a staff attorney at the Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas (CLEAT) and as a litigator in private practice.
"Arianna is a perfect fit for our firm and our clients," said shareholder Elayna Naftis Erick. "We provide a concierge-level of service to our clients, and Arianna has the track record of commitment and quality our clients expect."
Ms. Smith said her ideal case "provides a challenge as well as an emotional element. I enjoy championing the underdog and giving a hundred percent of myself to each case, no matter how large or small."
In addition to her legal work, Ms. Smith volunteers with the Marbridge Foundation, a residential community that offers lifetime care to adults with a wide range of cognitive disabilities. She also provides pro bono services for the Texas Civil Rights Project, which includes advocating for disability rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act. She is also a member of the Barbara Jordan American Inn of Court.
Ms. Smith earned her law degree from Baylor Law School in 2015 and her bachelor's degree from University of North Texas in 2012.
About Brousseau Naftis & Massingill
Brousseau Naftis & Massingill provides small businesses and individuals with representation in commercial transactions and litigation, estate planning, probate, real estate, and family law matters, including marital property agreements, divorce, property division, and child custody. For more information, visit https://www.bnmdallas.com/.
Media Contact
Amy Boardman Hunt, Muse Communications LLC, +1 2148018116, amy.hunt@muselegalpr.com
SOURCE Brousseau Naftis & Massingill