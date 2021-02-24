FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arreva®, the trusted advisor and industry leader of digital fundraising, donor relationship management, and digital auction software, announced that Broward Health Foundation has chosen Arreva's ExceedFurther® as their All-in-One, Digital Fundraising and Donor Relationship Management Software. Broward Health Foundation joins nonprofit organizations transforming their fundraising, building awareness, and cultivating donor relationships through Arreva's evolutionary, unified digital fundraising and donor relationship management platform, an essential for nonprofits to thrive in an increasingly digital fundraising world.
"We were looking to make a change from Raiser's Edge software and overwhelmingly decided to select Arreva's ExceedFurther, after extensive evaluation of software platforms, driven by their stellar reputation for service and dedication to their clients' success, and because the unique, fully integrated, all-in-one, platform meant that the Broward Health Foundation's multiple departments could smoothly collaborate in one system across fundraising, events, grant management, strategic reporting, and donor engagement, all fully integrated with a robust donor relationship management database." said Bill Diggs, President, Broward Health Foundation.
"We were very impressed with Arreva's data migration and implementation process, which was very important to us. The process was exceptionally seamless, smooth, expedient, and incredibly thorough. The team provided great service and expertise in cleansing and de-duplicating the data, and leveraging best practices in mapping and bringing over the data to ensure accuracy and optimization of our data within just 6 short weeks! We could not have been more pleased with the decision to move to ExceedFurther, especially given the even greater importance of digital fundraising in helping us serve the community during these challenging times," added Diggs.
"Health foundations, like Broward Health Foundation, and nonprofit organizations of all kinds, are seeking ways to truly transform and elevate their fundraising and donor relationship efforts. We're thankful that Broward Health Foundation chose Arreva's ExceedFurther to help them raise money and engage donors as they fulfill their mission," said David Blyer, Arreva CEO and Co-Founder. "It is rewarding to see nonprofits, thrive, not just survive, during these challenging times, with our all-in-one, cloud-based, digital fundraising and donor relationship management software, as well as our MaestroSoft suite of digital auction software and services and digital, mobile fundraising software."
About Arreva
Arreva®,is a trusted advisor and market leader of digital fundraising, donor relationship management, and auction software that has been serving the nonprofit industry for more than three decades. Arreva's, ExceedFurther® All-in-One, Digital Fundraising and Donor Relationship Management software is helping nonprofits worldwide further their mission, transform fundraising, and cultivate relationships with donors and constituents. Our MaestroAuction Online TM and MaestroAuctionTM virtual live and silent auction software, Text2Bid® digital and mobile bidding software, and Text2Fund® text-based donation software and services are helping nonprofits raise billions of dollars and further their cause through thousands of virtual fundraising events, charity auctions and galas.
