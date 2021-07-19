DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, a provider of value-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of disability insurance companies and self-insured entities and a subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO), has announced the addition of Recovery Services to its comprehensive suite of offerings.
The inclusion of Recovery Services is part of a year-long rebranding strategy that began in February 2021, with the company's SSDI advocacy business lines updating their name and followed by solutions powered by PDA coming under the Brown & Brown Absence banner in May 2021.
Recovery Services are designed specifically to balance a positive service experience for every claimant with the importance of driving bottom-line impact for insurers. Through this expanded offering, Brown & Brown Absence Services Group will provide Reimbursement Facilitation for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) overpayments where Brown & Brown Absence represents the claimant for an SSDI award, and Benefit Integration Management Services (BIMS) for overpayment calculations, as well as reimbursement facilitation for unrepresented claims. Additionally, the offering includes a first-in-class solution for bridging critical transitions between Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) awards, overpayments recovery, and claim settlements through one of the company's signature solutions, SettlementConnect.
Recovery Services will also absorb the Second Injury Fund (SIF) recovery business that has operated under the Adeo Solutions brand since 2014. The organization has been successfully securing SIF reimbursements for workers' compensation carriers since 1998.
Michael Shunney, CEO of Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, notes, "I am excited to officially launch Recovery Services to our suite of offerings, as this is a meaningful step forward in our continuous effort to bring end-to-end solutions to the absence management market. The Adeo Solutions brand has a strong presence in the Second Injury Fund space, and I am also pleased to more closely align Adeo with Brown & Brown Absence Services Group in our joint mission to provide insurers and individual claimants with the best possible service experience as they navigate difficult circumstances."
About Brown & Brown Absence Services Group
Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, LLC is focused on adding value across the absence continuum. We bring industry-wide expertise and extensive capabilities to deliver value-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of disability insurance companies and self-insured entities. Our solutions include SSDI advocacy, medical file review, clinical services, advisory services, recovery services, claims management, talent solutions, and consultative solutions. Aevo Services, an affiliate of Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, provides Medicare eligibility and policy decision advisory services. For more information, please visit bbabsence.com
About Brown & Brown
Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With over 11,000 teammates in more than 300 locations across the U.S. and select global markets, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.
