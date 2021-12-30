FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regional premier advisory firm, Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz (BSSF), announced that Matthew S. Fox, CPA, will be promoted from Senior Manager to Principal, effective January 1, 2022.
"This is an extraordinary accomplishment for Matt and is very well deserved," said Ken Wolfe, President and Managing Principal at BSSF. "At BSSF, our mission is helping people achieve extraordinary outcomes. In the 16 years since he joined the Firm, Matt has worked diligently to help his clients, his team members and his community achieve extraordinary outcomes. He has certainly proven himself more than capable of representing BSSF and his clients as a Principal of the Firm, and we could not be prouder to welcome him to our leadership team in 2022."
Matt joined BSSF as a Tax Intern in 2005 and has been with the Firm ever since. He is a key member of the Tax department at BSSF, working with both businesses and individuals. He started the BSSF Craft Beverage Practice, as well as assisted in launching the Firm's in Research and Development (R&D) Tax Credit consulting service, which is one of his specialties. He serves as the chair of the BSSF Tax Technical Committee and is responsible for helping to communicate tax law changes, as well as provide education and training both internally and externally. Matt received Central Penn Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Award in 2021 and is a graduate of the Leadership Harrisburg Area (LHA) Class of 2019. He is highly active in the Central Pennsylvania community. He currently serves as a Finance Committee member for the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation; a Bridges Advisory Committee Member of the United Way of the Capital Region; a Central Pennsylvania Advisory Board Member of the American Cancer Society; and is a Dream Team Member for The Foundation for Enhancing Communities (TFEC). Matt received his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Pennsylvania State University.
ABOUT BROWN SCHULTZ SHERIDAN & FRITZ
Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz is a premier advisory firm, providing accounting, assurance, tax, and consulting services across the Mid-Atlantic Region.
