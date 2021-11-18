ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading cooling fabric innovator brrr°® is pleased to welcome longtime retail executive Christopher Heyn to its Board of Directors.
Heyn has extensive experience in the apparel and retail industry and has propelled numerous brands to growth and prominence in their category.
He was most recently Chief Executive Officer of Southern Tide, which is one of the fastest-growing lifestyle apparel brands in the United States with leisure and activewear collections for men, women and children as well as collegiate themed apparel and fashion accessories.
While at Southern Tide, Heyn led the brand's omni channel expansion to build its direct-to-consumer and business-to-business efforts, oversaw the opening of 20 retail stores, improved the catalogue, and expanded product availability to more than 1,200 specialty retailers including premium department stores as well as the resort and golf channel. He also enhanced the company's brand ambassador program to promote Southern Tide among influencers on college campuses, launched a women's collection, and oversaw the creation of a brrr° Collection of apparel that instantly and continuously draws heat and moisture away from the skin.
Earlier in his career, Heyn was CEO and Chairman of sportswear marketer Summit Golf Brands, where he transformed the company's operations by enhancing revenue and profitability to propel Summit Golf to become the third-largest golf apparel company in the country. He previously served as Senior Vice President of the National Basketball Association's Global Merchandise Group and served as President of Nautica, where he helped elevate the brand to become the #2 ranked men's sportswear collection in the United States.
"Chris is one of the most insightful and forward-thinking leaders in apparel and retail, and we are fortunate to add his expertise and wisdom to our Board of Directors," said Mary-Cathryn Kolb, Founder and CEO of brrr°. "Chris has a special talent for spotting and responding to consumer demands, and we welcome his hands-on leadership and institutional knowledge as we strengthen our board and enter a new stage of growth."
Heyn has worked closely with Kolb and other leaders at brrr° for several years and looks forward to contributing his industry expertise to its board.
"brrr° is recognized as a leader in cooling fabric, and I'm excited to work with Mary-Cathryn and the rest of the brrr° team to accelerate growth and to open new doors to bring this innovative and advanced technology to more brands and markets," Heyn said.
About brrr°
brrr°® was founded in 2014 with a vision to develop advanced cooling fabric technology that could improve the items we wear and touch in our everyday lives. brrr° uses natural cooling minerals, active wicking and rapid drying to create a Triple Chill Effect™ that instantly and continuously draws heat and moisture away from the skin. Its newest offering, brrr° Pro, uses the power of micro minerals to deliver performance level cooling for athletic and activewear apparel. The Atlanta-based company is privately held and led by Founder & CEO Mary-Cathryn Kolb, who previously held senior positions at Spanx, Seven7 Jeans, TOMS Shoes and Von Dutch.
