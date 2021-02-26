BRUNSWICK, Md., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brunswick Main Street's Micro-Grant program received a major boost thanks to the Maryland Strong Economic Recovery Initiative (MDSERI) administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.
Established in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, this Micro-Grant is available to the state's designated Main Street Maryland communities and aims to support those downtown businesses impacted by state-mandated closures, reduced foot traffic, and higher operating expenses. No match component or repayment is required of businesses. The first round of micro-grant funding, $11,000 in total, was distributed in 2020.
The MDSERI grant award gives the BMS Micro-Grant program an additional $114,082.75, allowing Brunswick Main Street to offer a second, even larger round, of funding. Funds will be divided equally among all applicants meeting the eligibility criteria and dispersed to awardees as soon as grant monies are received. The remaining $20,132.25 of the MDSERI award will be used to launch a downtown gift card program which will support downtown businesses through encouraging the community to shop local.
Carmen Hilton, Brunswick's Main Street Manager, thanks "Governor Hogan, the Maryland Strong Economic Recovery Initiative, and the DHCD for administering the grant. Brunswick businesses have been highly impacted by COVID. We are hoping that both the micro-grant and the gift card initiative will give them a little relief."
The award may be used for rent payments, mortgage payments, utilities, regular overhead costs, PPE, sanitation supplies/costs, technology necessary for continuity of operations and/or adapting business operations to respond to changes due to COVID-19 restrictions, and capital improvements needed to address COVID-19 restrictions/precautions.
Chairman of the Brunswick Main Street Board, Juliet Martorana, who wrote the MDSERI grant application, stresses, "Whatever Brunswick Main Street can do to advocate for our downtown businesses, we will. Our mission is their health and the vitality of our historic city center."
The Micro-Grant application and eligibility requirements can be found at http://www.brunswickmainstreet.org
Brunswick Main Street is part of Main Street America, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation that supports communities in their efforts to revitalize struggling downtowns while retaining their unique, historic characters. Dedicated to the economic success of its downtown, Brunswick Main Street, created in 2004, works to show residents, visitors, and new businesses why Downtown Brunswick is a great place to live, work, shop, and play. To learn more about Brunswick Main Street and how you can get involved go to http://www.brunswickmainstreet.org.
