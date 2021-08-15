LITTLETON, Colo., Aug. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Foothills Hockey Association (FHA) is excited to introduce Bryan Smith "Smitty" as our new Director of Player Development for the Foothills Flyers. Bryan brings over 18 years of experience in youth hockey leadership, player development, coaching and training to the Flyers Hockey Community. In this role, Bryan will be a key member of the Flyers leadership team, focused on growing the association from the bottom up. He will be responsible for directing the operation and growth of our U8 program, heading up key annual tournaments and supporting the progression of our youth athletes to becoming better hockey people both on and off the ice.
"Bryan's successful track record with Rocky Mountain Hockey School as a leader in developing positive and impactful hockey programming for youth athletes will be beneficial for players of all ages and ability within our organization," FHA President Steve Riegel said. "Bryan will be instrumental in helping us to continue to build the Flyers Hockey Community by offering unique programming to our athletes that they will not get elsewhere. We look forward to utilizing his perspective of the game, attention to detail and creative thinking to help our players reach their fullest potential."
Bryan Smith "Smitty" has been a part of the Flyers Hockey Community for the past eight years. Coaching the game of hockey is his passion, and a very important part of his life. "I have been looking for a role within the Colorado hockey club community just like this; the development aspect of hockey is what I love the most. I love to watch hockey players improve and work on something they are passionate about," Smitty commented.
When asked how he plans to enhance the hockey experience for young athletes through his new position with the Flyers, Smitty noted, "I will focus my efforts on creating a natural progression for athletes to get them properly prepared for the next season. I will provide guidance to coaches as needed, helping them to not only better understand the game of hockey, but also utilize new and different coaching styles and techniques to meet the ongoing needs and demand of the many different types of athletes within the Foothills Flyers."
In addition, Bryan Smith is dedicated to growing the Foothills Flyers program, and cannot wait to witness the advancements and achievements of young Flyers athletes both on and off the ice. Smitty is a strong believer that hockey gives youth athletes structure, and it is through that structure that they will go on to accomplish amazing things. "It is a game that will always find ways to give back if you are good to it!" Smith stated.
About Foothills Hockey Association - The Foothills Hockey Association was established in 1995 with a mission to develop good hockey people on and off the ice. For over 25 years, Foothills Hockey Association has been a culture-driven organization focused on developing better hockey players and preparing them for a better future through our building blocks of Family Relationships, Love of Game, Youth Focus, Effort Accountability, Results Beyond Winning and Service to Community. Based in out of two hockey rinks in Littleton, Colorado, the Foothills Flyers offer hockey opportunities to players aged 4+ with programming from learn to play hockey and skill development to recreational and competitive games. We are #FHAProud! http://www.foothillshockey.org
