LAKE BLUFF, Ill., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buehler is offering Metallography & Etching of Carbon and Alloy Steels, an educational webinar presentation in English on March 31, 2021, at 12:00pm CST. This presentation will focus on metallography and etching for carbon and alloy steels. Etching reveals the microstructure of material samples. Metallurgists in heat treat facilities, manufacturing and research analyze metals through etching to reveal microstructural details.
This is the second webinar in the 2021 Etching and Microstructure series and will provide the foundation for understanding etching processes in metallography of carbon and alloy steels. These materials are commonly used in industrial manufacturing, oil and gas, construction and automotive applications. George Vander Voort, renowned physical metallurgist and an exclusive consultant to Buehler will deliver this webinar. He served as Buehler's Director of Research and Technology for over a decade and has over 50 years of experience as a worldwide leading expert in microstructural analysis, interpretation and measurement.
The "Carbon and Alloy Steels Etching" webinar will cover the core principles of etching for microstructural analysis in a metallographic setting and including:
- Review fundamental principles of preparation of carbon and alloy steels
- Share recommended preparation routes
- Advise on common preparation problems
- Provide recommendations on etch selection
- Demonstrate microstructures typical of this material group
- Highlight common problems in processing and analysis
- Discuss key techniques to ensure success
- Live Questions and Answers session
This webinar is ideal for metallurgists, metallographers, and metallurgical technicians, engineers, quality control and laboratory personnel in any metallography facility preparing carbon and alloy steels. It will also benefit those working in adjacent fields such as mechanical testing, failure analysis and engineering. These fields may not utilize metallography daily, but an understanding of what it is and how it can be used to characterize materials and properties is of benefit.
Registration is complimentary and a replay will also be available. Attendees will receive a Certificate of Participation after the Webinar. To register for the complimentary webinar vist https://www.buehler.com/buehler-webinar-registration.php. If the Webinar interests you, but the date does not suit you, simply register to receive the recording shortly after the event. The upcoming monthly topics are listed in the Buehler webinar registration page.
For additional information on Buehler's products for material analysis or hardness testing, please visit https://www.buehler.com. Buehler celebrates 85 years in 2021 and maintains an extensive network of laboratory, sales, distributors and service teams that are available to meet virtually or in person with customers worldwide. To reach one of the Buehler experts click here. https://www.buehler.com/contact-buehler.php
