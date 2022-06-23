Applied Manufacturing Technologies promotes Engineering Manager Arthur J. Kahler to Director - Controls Engineering, citing his contributions and hand-on leadership approach.
ORION, Mich., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Applied Manufacturing Technologies (AMT), North America's largest independent automation engineering company supporting warehousing and logistics, robot companies, system integrators, line builders and users of robotic automation worldwide, today announced the promotion of Arthur J. Kahler to Director - Controls Engineering.
"Arthur Kahler has demonstrated a hands-on leadership approach to help AMT continue building the industry's top talent in Controls. His recent promotion to Director - Controls Engineering brings significant strength to our team by providing a highly interactive leadership style to both our customers and teammates," said Chief Operating Officer Craig Salvalaggio. "Arthur strives to build AMT's team to be the top in the industry, all with a humble approach to leading people."
In response to his contributions to AMT and its strategic growth plan, Engineering Manager Arthur J. Kaher has been promoted to Director - Controls Engineering. In his new role, Kahler will continue to advance the sales and execution teams as the company transitions to a new generation of leadership. Kahler joined AMT as Senior Engineer - Controls Leader in 2020, bringing more than ten years of experience to the position.
In his two and a half years at AMT, Kahler has had a positive influence on the staff of 70 engineers he works with. Kahler commented, "My favorite thing about AMT is the team culture. Everyone is willing to jump in and help and I always feel very supported by my co-workers."
A FANUC Authorized System Integrator and three-time winner of the FANUC Sales Growth Award, AMT offers full-service systems integration, specializing in end of line solutions, complex material handling systems, and engineering support such as turnkey industrial controls, robotic programming, and automation consulting. Bringing together best-in-class technologies and custom automation, AMT provides high-quality, cost-effective automation solutions. The company's solutions have benefited manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, medical, alternative energy, fabricated metal, industrial machinery, rubber and plastics, food and beverage, and many other industries.
About Applied Manufacturing Technologies
Founded in 1989, Applied Manufacturing Technologies is an industry leader in automated end of line solutions, complex material handling systems, and engineering support globally. AMT employs more than 120 experienced and highly-trained controls and automation engineers with over 1,250 combined years of experience engaged in automation projects across an array of industries. With a deep bench of experienced, innovative automation engineers, consultants, and programmers, AMT assists customers with projects at any stage of development, from conceptualization and design to troubleshooting and expansion. From AMT's Orion, Michigan headquarters, the company has engineered more than 25,000 automation systems worldwide on 5,500 projects for more than 600 customers. For more information, visit AMT's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Contact:
Georgia H. Whalen
(978) 697-2664
Media Contact
Georgia H. Whalen, Applied Manufacturing Technologies, (978) 697-2664, gwhalen@AppliedMfg.com
SOURCE Applied Manufacturing Technologies