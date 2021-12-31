DALTON, Ga., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AstroTurf Corporation, the world leader in sports and recreational surfaces, announces Luke Burden as its new Brand Manager for Laykold® courts and Rekortan® tracks.
Luke joins the AstroTurf team with a proven track record in the development and management of numerous tennis operations. Most recently, he served as the Tennis Director for the City of Atlanta, overseeing 200 courts, five tennis centers and 600 league teams.
He also worked as a consultant and event director from 2008 to 2020 in all aspects of international tennis events, including serving as the tournament director for the World Junior Tennis Competition.
Commenting on the hire, Gary Jones, AstroTurf Director of Marketing, said, "I am extremely happy that Luke has joined our team. This position is very important to the success of our company and we are very impressed with the depth of experience and level of passion that he has for our business."
Luke is a graduate of Central Queensland University in Queensland, Australia. He also earned his Master's in Sports Business from Deakin University in Victoria, Australia. Luke also completed an International Entertainment and Sports Marketing program through Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea and Sport Sponsorship, Activation from Universitat Autonoma de Barceloan in Barcelona, Spain.
Luke is a member of the United States Professional Tennis Registry (PTR), United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA) and Australian Tennis Professional Coaches Association (ATPCA).
He is also an event director for the ITF circuit and team events, founded a non-profit foundation (Global Tennis Initiative) to assist in development of Caribbean / Central America tennis and tennis players, consulted on international tennis events and founded and currently directs the Soldiers Cup and Pro Tennis League.
About AstroTurf Corporation:
The AstroTurf family of brands is unique in that they are made up of historic brands that paved the way for all others in their respective sports and recreational surfacing categories. For several decades our brands have been helping build champions and create memories on AstroTurf® fields, Rekortan® tracks, Laykold® courts, and SYNLawn® landscapes. From design to build, our team works with families and facilities across the nation and globe to deliver high-caliber sports and recreational surfaces that bring out the game in all of us.
