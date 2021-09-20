DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Burning Tree Programs, the nation's leading provider for addiction treatment, today announced the hiring and promotion of six key executives: Peter Piraino as Chief Executive Officer, Matt LeBeau as Director of Burning Tree West, Phillip Hensarling as Executive Director of Renewal Lodge, Jesse Earwood as Executive Director of Burning Tree Ranch, Anthony Marengo as Chief Marketing Officer and Brook McKenzie as Chief Operating Officer.
Burning Tree Programs is a close-knit organization with three successful recovery centers in operation: Burning Tree Ranch for authentic, long-term treatment specializing in chronic relapse, Burning Tree West for advanced life skills, independence and lasting sobriety, and Renewal Lodge, a residential program specializing in mindfulness training and 12-step treatment. Aiming to further unify and expand the Burning Tree footprint, Founder and President David Elliott this month began implementing a company-wide retention and recruitment strategy, beginning with the promotion of Peter Piraino, LMSW to Chief Executive Officer. With more than 13 years of experience working in rehabilitation centers across the United States, Piraino will lead the charge to support the Burning Tree team and continue growing its programs.
"I believe part of what makes Burning Tree successful is that we continue to prioritize our team," Elliott said. "I'm confident that our veteran team members and those who are joining us will carry out Burning Tree's mission of creating a life of excellence beyond sobriety through to the next generation."
Matt LeBeau, LCSW, LCDC has been promoted to Executive Director of Burning Tree West. LeBeau brings years of clinical excellence and programmatic know-how with him, being EMDR certified and specializing in working with young adults and their families as they find recovery and a new way to live.
An alumnus of Burning Tree Ranch and licensed clinical intern, Philip Hensarling has been promoted to Executive Director of Renewal Lodge. Hensarling has served in various roles within Burning Tree Programs including direct client care, admissions and most recently Corporate Director of Utilization Management.
Jesse Earwood, also a Burning Tree Programs alumnus, was promoted to Executive Director of Burning Tree Ranch. Earwood has successfully served in multiple roles throughout his career with Burning Tree Programs. Now, as Executive Director, his primary responsibility will be ensuring that Elliott's original vision remains the lasting focus of the flagship Burning Tree Ranch program.
Joining Burning Tree Programs as Chief Marketing Officer is Anthony Marengo, tasked with managing the admissions and business development apparatus, as well as co-leading the development of Burning Tree West in Tucson, Ariz. Marengo brings nearly two decades of executive leadership experience to the table.
Finally, Brook McKenzie has been hired as Chief Operations Officer. Most recently part of the New Method Wellness leadership team, Brook possesses a strong background in admissions, marketing and digital communications. Brook will be primarily responsible for the strategic and commercial direction of the organization, as well as participating in operational oversight of Burning Tree Ranch in Kaufman, Texas. "As an alumnus of Burning Tree Ranch," McKenzie stated, "this is a true homecoming for me."
"We are very fortunate to be so uniquely positioned," Piraino said. "Not only in terms of the talent our team possesses, but with regards to our unique program offerings. I want to warmly welcome our new team members home to Burning Tree. As we look toward the future, our goal remains fixed on providing quality, ethical treatment to all who seek it."
About Burning Tree Programs
Burning Tree Programs is a leader in the addiction recovery community, comprising three uniquely specialized rehabilitation centers: Burning Tree Ranch for authentic, long-term treatment specializing in chronic relapse, Burning Tree West for advanced life skills, independence and lasting sobriety, and Renewal Lodge, a residential program specializing in mindfulness training and 12-step treatment. Founded in 1999 by David Elliot, Burning Tree's mission is to help every client realize a life of excellence beyond sobriety. To learn more, visit https://www.burningtree.com.
