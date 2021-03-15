Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:BYRN) (PRNewsfoto/Byrna Technologies Inc.)

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:BYRN) (PRNewsfoto/Byrna Technologies Inc.)

 By Byrna Technologies Inc., Zooming with LD Micro

ANDOVER, Mass., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN)  ("Byrna" or the "Company") today announced that CEO Bryan Ganz will be presenting at the "Zooming with LD Micro" event on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET.

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qNMKA603Sa6ro0YnAsfZuA

Mr. Ganz will also be available for one-on-one meetings.  The meetings are by appointment only. To schedule a meeting please contact your LD Micro institutional sales representative or Fred Buonocore at fbuonocore@equityny.com.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a technology company, specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative non-lethal equipment and munitions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna HD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher with the look and feel of a handgun, designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. The Byrna HD is engineered with patented designs and proprietary parts. Unlike less-lethal alternative such as pepper spray and stun guns, the Byrna HD has an effective range of up to 60 feet and comes with easily reloadable magazines that can hold multiple .68 caliber hard kinetic rounds or highly chemical irritant and pepper rounds designed to effectively stop an assailant without loss of life or permanent injury. To purchase Byrna products visit the Company's e-commerce store.

