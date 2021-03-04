BRISTOL, United Kingdom, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- c-f², the startup studio fund, announces a pre-seed investment in Dittofi, a UK based no-code startup. The funding is to help mature the Dittofi no-code platform & gain traction within the startup & enterprise communities.
Dittofi offers aspiring entrepreneurs, startups & enterprises a no-code solution to turn ideas quickly into scalable production ready software applications. The Dittofi platform is unique from other no-code platforms in its approach that not only allows for rapid idea conversion but also for ownership of the full stack application source code, handling of big data and production ready scalability. The approach takes away most of the application development risk and lets creators focus on the business aspects of their idea.
"Too often we have great ideas, but we are blocked by the substantial cost and high risk of failure that comes with developing a software application. Existing no-code platforms all fall short in delivering scalable full stack code that can be owned and deployed by the creator. What if we can substantially reduce the development cost and cut dramatically the risk of failure without compromising ownership of source code? Future businesses will be built on source code and data," states Kurt Vandebroek, founding partner of c-f².
James Virgo, CEO of Dittofi, is excited to take the company to the next level. "Dittofi is maturing quickly and we collaborated with some great startup entrepreneurs & enterprises in the last few months to create a full stack no-code application development platform that serves their needs and lets their ideas thrive. Now it is time to take the next step and make Dittofi available to the larger community. This funding round will help us in scaling the technology and gain critical market acceptance."
Dittofi was founded in 2020 by James and Samuel Virgo. The company offers a data driven no-code application development platform. Dittofi also organizes weekly live training sessions and 10 week boot camps that train participants on how to turn their software ideas into a scalable software application. Dittofi offers a fully managed version of the final software but also provides full access and ownership to the full stack application source code. Code ownership is crucial for companies and entrepreneurs that want to build a thriving business.
