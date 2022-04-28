New relationship will enhance availability and distribution for their line of crisp, delicious, canned wines
ST. HELENA, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Family owned and operated C. Mondavi & Family, one of the most storied names in American wine for more than 75 years, and John Curtis & Sons, creators of West + Wilder, a line of top rated, distinctive, beautiful, canned wines, announced a joint partnership today. The agreement will bring more visibility and distribution to the line, making the wines available nationwide for fans seeking delightfully fresh, easily portable premium canned wine options.
Founded by longtime friends Matt Allan and Kenny Rochford in 2018, West + Wilder can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. Inspired by a deep appreciation for the outdoors, the line marries quality, convenience, and responsibility to offer a great bottle of wine – that just happens to come in a can. A member of 1% for the Planet®, West + Wilder also helps preserve the wild places that serve as the wine's muse.
"West + Wilder is a purpose-driven brand, and that's why we are so proud of this strategic partnership," said C. Mondavi & Family President & CEO, David Brown. "We bring incredible strength in distribution and sales with our distribution network, which will give the wines a boost in the marketplace and ultimately allow us to make an even bigger U.S. impact."
"Our partnership shares our mutual commitment to quality, to consumer-driven wine varieties and to giving back," said Matt Allan and Kenny Rochford, co-founders, West + Wilder.
It is the first time C. Mondavi & Family has ventured into premium canned wine. It is a growing category that shows double digit increases in dollar percent change (52 weeks rolling), with sparkling canned wines driving the expansion at 27%1. West + Wilder canned wines offer freshness, convenience, and an extremely sustainable packaging option. Not only is aluminum one of the most recyclable materials, but it's also easy to take on the go for outdoor adventures, picnics, poolside, sporting arenas – any place where a glass bottle is too fragile, too heavy or too unwieldy.
"Beautiful wines, striking packaging, and a true commitment to responsibility – West + Wilder really offers it all," said Pam Novak, Senior Marketing Director, C. Mondavi & Family. "With our team's proven sales strength, our goal is national distribution in targeted, niche channels. The wines are already attracting attention from engaged fans seeking a new way to enjoy wine; we're excited about the momentum and watching West + Wilder grow."
Consulting winemaker Angelina Mondavi, member of the fourth generation of the C. Mondavi family, will work closely with Allan and Rochford to continue building the program of bright, crisp, refreshing wines, bringing her decades of winemaking expertise as well as deep relationship with growers. The current West + Wilder lineup includes White, Red, Rosé, Sparkling White and Sparkling Rosé, all available in convenient 250 ml cans. Today, the line is available at select alternative restaurants, venues, and retailers nationwide and will be for sale online at WestandWilder.com this summer.
About C. Mondavi & Family
C. Mondavi & Family is a St. Helena based wine company founded by Cesare and Rosa Mondavi in 1943. Owned and operated by third generation co-proprietors, Marc Mondavi and Peter Mondavi Jr., along with their children, fondly referred to as the "G4". The C. Mondavi & Family portfolio includes Charles Krug Winery, CK Mondavi and Family, French Blue, West + Wilder, and Flat Top Hills. With the third, fourth, and fifth generations at the helm, the family holds 800 acres of Napa Valley land and additional vineyards in Yolo County. For more information visit cmondavifamily.com.
About West + Wilder
West + Wilder crafts beautiful wines available exclusively in aluminum cans. Founded in 2018 by friends Matt Allan and Kenny Rochford, the refreshing, crisp wines are convenient for all the places where glass is not: poolside, beach, golf course, spa, concerts, and parks. West + Wilder partners with 1% for the Planet®, to protect the wild places that inspired the line. West + Wilder is available at retail wine and liquor stores, markets, and restaurants. For more information and a full list of retailers visit WestandWilder.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram, @westandwilder.
