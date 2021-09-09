AUBURNDALE, Mass., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CABEM, a custom enterprise development and competency solution provider, has development a solution for managing CJIS policy compliance.
Sheriff's offices across the country struggle to assemble CJIS compliance requirements from multiple departments and vendors, kept in disparate file systems, and often managed outside of a standard set of practices. CABEM's tool resolves this by providing a unified online experience that guides teams through the process and keeps Sheriff's departments prepared for audits on an ongoing basis. Use this tool, and you are implementing the CJIS security policy correctly.
By participating in and supporting the efforts of MCSA, CABEM will be well positioned to efficiently deliver a software solution to allow Sheriff's offices across the country to focus more on creating a safer America, and less on inefficient paperwork and documentation.
"As a software developer, we are thrilled to be partnering with MCSC. Our software is only as good as the problem it solves. The MCSC organization will provide us valued insights to ensure we are continuing to optimize and adapt our CJIS solution to meet this ongoing challenge," said Jay Fredkin, Co-Founder and CEO, CABEM.
We invite Sheriff's offices across the country to explore our CJIS solution, visit http://www.cabem.com/cjis to learn more.
CABEM offers accelerated custom solutions for enterprise learning and competency challenges. We offer a rich library of regulatory compliance, competency, and credentialing software components ready to configure for your business. We blend years of domain experience with your business requirements to provide a solution that fits your needs like a glove.
The Major County Sheriffs of America is a professional law enforcement association of the 113 largest Sheriff's offices representing over 135 million citizens. MCSC is dedicated to preserving the highest integrity in law enforcement and the elected Office for the Sheriff. Their membership represents over 125 million citizens.
