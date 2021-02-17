HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) ("Cabot" or the "Company") today announced that the Company is rescheduling its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings release and conference call due to impacts of the severe winter storm in Texas. The Company now plans to issue its financial and operating results on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 after the market closes, and will hold a conference call to discuss results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live audio webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website.

