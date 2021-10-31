WATSONVILLE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For over 35 years, CaboVillas.com (Earth, Sea & Sky Vacations) has specialized in vacation rentals and luxury travel in Los Cabos, Mexico. As part of the company's continued commitment to their guests and partners, CaboVillas.com has announced a leadership restructuring. This executive leadership reorganization positions the company for ongoing growth, with a continued focus on exceptional customer service, and forward-looking innovation as a prestigious industry leader in the vacation rental management space.
Julie Byrd, formerly Vice President of Sales, has been named Chief Operating Officer. Rick Allen, previously Vice President for the company, is expanding his role to Chief Marketing Officer. Lisa Johnson, previously Controller, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer.
Michelle Hoffman remains in the role of Chief Executive Officer focusing on strategic decision-making for the company, while ensuring the company provides exceptional customer experiences, a supportive and inclusive workplace, and an excellent return on investment to partners.
Hoffman says, "I'm excited to announce these important new functions that empower us to successfully navigate the ever-changing travel market and build on our 35 years of innovation."
With the company for 20 years, Julie Byrd has an unparalleled knowledge of sales strategy, customer service, and operational logistics. Julie's travel industry career spans over 30 years, with in-depth expertise in both the "nuts and bolts" and relationship management aspects of the business. Byrd says, "Cabo vacations are my passion, both personally and professionally. I'm excited to explore new ways to deliver exceptional value to our partners and guests."
With a wide-ranging background in marketing, Rick Allen's leadership concentrates on comprehensive analytics to best inform marketing efforts, sales goals, client messaging, creative new campaigns, and ad placement.
Lisa Johnson's new role as Chief Financial Officer focuses on revenue generation, financial forecasting and budgets, overseeing all financial reporting, and positioning the company for long-term financial soundness.
Hoffman says, "not only are Lisa, Julie and Rick outstanding professionals, but they are also genuinely wonderful people who I'm proud to work alongside. Their dedication to the company and our team shines in everything they do."
About CaboVillas.com (Earth, Sea & Sky Vacations)
Specializing in Los Cabos vacations for 35 years, CaboVillas.com (Earth, Sea & Sky Vacations) represents over 100 private villa rentals and Los Cabos resorts. The company's knowledgeable staff offers an unparalleled level of personalized travel service, customizing a complete experience for each guest. CaboVillas.com also offers in-villa spa and chef services, private jet and yacht charters, tours, golf tee times, fishing charters, ground transportation, and full event/destination wedding coordination. These villa services are highlighted and supported by their outstanding 24-hour on-site concierge team.
Media Contact
Julie Byrd, CaboVillas.com, +1 (800) 622-1081, julie@cabovillas.com
SOURCE CaboVillas.com