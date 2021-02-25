DENVER, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cadre Technologies announced today that longtime customer Progressive Logistics has successfully implemented the final component of an end-to-end fulfillment solution for their client Pipsnacks. While 2020 had been a challenging year, Pipsnacks successfully expanded their product line and introduced it to the market through on-line 'pop-up stores' in conjunction with popular talk shows, Good Morning America, and The View. They accomplished it using Cadre's Cloud based solution, LogiView, which provides flexible order collection from multiple sources, and order management and visibility of the entire process to stakeholders. LogiView readily pulled and processed Pipsnacks orders from their shopping carts and placed them in the Cadre WMS for execution by the team at Progressive, providing shipping notification to their customers and returning tracking information to the originating shopping cart. This workflow was in addition to traditional retail and bulk distribution of Pipsnacks products by Progressive through the uses of Cadre's solutions.
"The partnership and trust between Cadre and Progressive Logistics has enabled the delivery of many successful projects over the years", explained Bobby Kaemmer, VP of Supply Chain Solutions.
"Cadre has been a valuable partner for many years, and we had confidence that by combining our best-in-class services with their technologies, we could deliver what Pipsnacks needed, explained Steve Wasser, Vice President at Progressive Logistics. "We are quite pleased with both Progressive and Cadre and the solutions they've assembled for us and look forward to growing our businesses together", stated Jennifer Martin co-founder of Pipsnacks.
About Cadre Technologies
Cadre Technologies is a leading innovator of warehouse management software for distribution and 3PL, 4PL logistics operations and online collaboration. Products include: LogiView, SaaS-based supply chain control tower; Cadence Warehouse Management System; and Accuplus, 3rd Party Logistics WMS. The company is based in Denver, Colorado with offices in Lenexa, Kansas and Baltimore, Maryland. Cadre is a FOG Software Group company, part of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU). For more information, visit http://www.cadretech.com.
About Progressive Logistics
Progressive Logistics offers both dedicated and public/shared warehouse space. Facilities are modern, efficient, sanitation-certified and security-monitored to provide the highest standards for customer's inventory. The company has operated in the Indianapolis area for more than 30 years. The Progressive team is highly skilled and experienced to assess customer needs and create innovative solutions. For more information, visit http://www.progressivelogistics.com.
About PipSnacks
Pipsnacks, established in 2012, is a women-owned, minority-owned family business that specialize in Pipcorn snacks including popcorn, cheese balls, corn dippers, and snack crackers using heirloom corn. Like the best family keepsakes, heirloom seeds are passed down generation to generation, saving the best seeds. Open pollinated, better for the environment, heirlooms are superior in taste and nutrition! For more information, visit https://www.pipsnacks.com/.
