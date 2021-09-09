NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL LEHIGH AND WEST CENTRAL NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES... At 209 AM EDT, trained weather spotters flash flooding at the Jordan Creek in North Catasauqua. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include... Allentown, Bethlehem, Northampton, Nazareth, Slatington, Bath, Walnutport, Steuben, Coffeetown, Neffs, Schnecksville, and Beersville. This includes the following highways... Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 45 and 55. Northeast Extension between mile markers 56 and 67. Although the heaviest rain has moved out of the warned area, it will take time for runoff to recede and any additional rain, even light rain, will exacerbate flooding that is already ongoing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED