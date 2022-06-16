The tour is part of CAIR's efforts to increase Muslim voter participation by 200,000 in the upcoming election to reach a total of 1.2 million Muslim voters.
COLLEGE PARK, Md., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) is using humor to educate and motivate people to vote in this year's elections by launching a multi-city comedy tour headlined "Get Out the Jokes". The first stop on the tour will be in College Park, Md., on June 25.
"Get Out the Jokes" is hosted by renowned comedian Moses the Comic, and features an all-star cast of side-splitting comedians, including, Sabeen Sadiq, Atheer Yacoub, and Omar Regan. The tour is part of CAIR's efforts to increase Muslim voter participation by 200,000 in the upcoming election to reach a total of 1.2 million Muslim voters.
"We're gonna make you laugh all the way to the ballot box," quipped Moses the Comic. "And make the politicians cry over this year's record voter turnout!"
The tour opens in College Park on Sat. June 25, from 8:30-11 p.m. at the William L. Hoff Theater, 0126 Stamp Student Union, College Park, Md., 20742.
"Exercising our right to vote in America is a serious matter," said Nihad Awad, National Executive Director of CAIR. "But there's certainly no reason why we can't use a little humor to persuade people, especially young voters, to exercise that right."
Other cities on the tour schedule (subject to change) include:
- Milwaukee, Wis., July 16
- Raleigh, N.C., July 30
- Charlotte, N.C., August 6
- Charleston, S.C., August 20
- Charleston, W.Va., September 17
- Nashville, Tenn., October 1
- Washington, D.C., October 29
- New Orleans, La., December 10
"This year's midterm elections will determine the makeup of Congress and many state houses across the U.S. for years to come. It is essential that unregistered voters register to vote, and all registered voters go to the polls to have a say in who governs us and how," commented Robert McCaw, CAIR's Director of Government Relations.
