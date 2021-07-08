- THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS:
- $35.8M of revenue, a 210% increase year-over-year.
- $3.2M of operating profit, a 336% increase year-over-year.
TORONTO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX: CWL) (OTCQX: CWLPF) today issued its financial results for the fiscal 2021 third quarter ended May 31, 2021. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars. Financial results include those of IQTalent Partners, Inc. (IQTP) beginning on the date of acquisition of December 31, 2020.
Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
5.31.21
5.31.20
5.31.21
5.31.20
Professional fees - Caldwell
26,914
11,262
64,691
45,715
Professional fees – IQTP
8,821
-
13,106
-
Consolidated professional fees
35,735
11,262
77,797
45,715
Direct expense reimbursements
84
294
231
1,224
Revenues
35,819
11,556
78,028
46,939
Cost of sales
26,737
9,166
58,153
35,656
Government stimulus grants
(68)
(241)
(334)
(241)
Reimbursed direct expenses
84
294
231
1,224
Gross profit
9,066
2,337
19,978
10,300
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,058
1,600
13,621
8,836
Acquisition-related expenses2
791
-
1,660
-
Operating profit
3,217
737
4,697
1,464
Interest expense on lease liability
121
92
348
220
Interest expense on loans payable
11
-
20
-
Investment (income) loss
(5)
748
(19)
612
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
249
90
354
(51)
Earnings (loss) before tax
2,841
(193)
3,994
683
Income tax expense3
609
311
458
409
Net earnings (loss) after tax
2,232
(504)
3,536
274
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$0.088
($0.025)
$0.152
$0.013
1)
Results include operations from IQTP for the five months post-acquisition date of December 31, 2020 with intercompany amounts eliminated.
2)
Acquisition-related expenses consist of transaction fees and IQTP purchase price structured as compensation expense which will finish amortizing on December 31, 2022.
3)
Income tax expense during the nine months ended May 31, 2021 includes $562 of income from a favourable tax ruling change during the second quarter allowing for the deductibility on the valid use of PPP funds which had previously been disallowed.
"Our third quarter revenue of $35.8 million represents a 210 percent increase over the prior year and our operating profit of $3.2 million represents a 336 percent increase over the prior year," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "Both financial results are the highest in our history, and while we are all participating in a vibrant market, there is no doubt that this has been a breakthrough year for Caldwell, in all aspects of our business."
Wallace continued: "Our Caldwell executive search organization saw a year-over-year increase of 134 percent – all of which came from organic growth. We have a larger partner team who are working on more searches per year at higher fee levels. Our IQTalent Partners segment delivered 76% of the consolidated year-over-year increase in revenue, responding to the ongoing economic recovery in the talent sector and seeing significant and sustained growth in demand for its services since pandemic lows. IQTP's flexible on-demand pricing model coupled with their innovative use of AI technology is resonating with clients. In addition, our lead generation programs and robust word-of-mouth referrals continue to provide a strong pipeline for IQTP's growth.
Our continuing vision for our two brands, working in tandem, is for IQTP to be a constant presence at our clients, providing recurring talent acquisition support, with Caldwell engaged for higher-end retained executive searches not done by the in-house teams. Together, we have created a comprehensive and seamless integration of products and services that addresses the talent acquisition needs at all levels for our clients."
For a complete discussion of the quarterly financial results, including a detailed segment analysis, please see the company's Management Discussion and Analysis posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Caldwell Partners
Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands – Caldwell and IQTalent Partners – the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.
Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations that are subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. The Company is subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, software that we license from third parties, our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues, successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies, including the impact of pandemic diseases; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in executive search; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; volatility of the market price and volume of our common shares; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
As at
As at
May 31
August 31
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
20,158
14,481
Accounts receivable
18,295
7,316
Income taxes receivable
1,099
928
Unbilled revenue
3,336
2,430
Prepaid expenses and other assets
2,337
2,553
45,225
27,708
Non-current assets
Restricted cash
2,511
45
Marketable securities
175
71
Advances
346
695
Property and equipment
1,936
2,128
Right-of-use assets
9,650
7,691
Intangible assets
303
-
Goodwill
7,295
1,288
Deferred income taxes
1,161
1,245
Total assets
68,602
40,871
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
2,280
1,764
Compensation payable
26,959
12,812
Lease liability
1,866
1,873
31,105
16,449
Non-current liabilities
Compensation payable
3,776
734
Loans Payable
1,080
-
Lease liability
8,737
6,932
44,698
24,115
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Share capital
12,157
7,515
Contributed surplus
15,050
15,013
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(648)
419
Deficit
(2,655)
(6,191)
Total equity
23,904
16,756
Total liabilities and equity
68,602
40,871
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts)
May 31
May 31
2021
2020¹
2021
2020¹
Revenues
Professional fees
35,735
11,262
77,797
45,715
Direct expense reimbursements
84
294
231
1,224
35,819
11,556
78,028
46,939
Cost of sales expenses
Cost of sales
26,737
9,166
58,153
35,656
Government stimulus grants
(68)
(241)
(334)
(241)
Reimbursed direct expenses
84
294
231
1,224
26,753
9,219
58,050
36,639
Gross profit
9,066
2,337
19,978
10,300
Selling, general and administrative
5,058
1,600
13,621
8,836
Acquisition-related expenses
791
-
1,660
-
5,849
1,600
15,281
8,836
Operating profit
3,217
737
4,697
1,464
Finance expenses (income)
Interest expense on lease liability
121
92
348
220
Interest expense on loans payable
11
-
20
-
Investment income (loss)
(5)
748
(19)
612
Foreign exchange loss (income)
249
90
354
(51)
Earnings (loss) before income tax
2,841
(193)
3,994
683
Income tax expense
609
311
458
409
Net earnings (loss) for the year attributable to owners of the Company
2,232
(504)
3,536
274
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
$0.088
($0.025)
$0.152
$0.013
Diluted
$0.086
($0.025)
$0.150
$0.013
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
May 31
May 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net earnings (loss) for the period
2,232
(504)
3,536
274
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings
(Loss) gain on marketable securities
(68)
-
65
-
Cumulative translation adjustment
(800)
316
(1,132)
290
Comprehensive earnings (loss) for the year attributable to owners of the Company
1,364
(188)
2,469
564
¹ Certain comparative figures have been restated to conform with current year presentation.
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
Accumulated Other Comprehensive
Income (Loss)
Unrealized
Cumulative
Gains (Loss) on
Contributed
Translation
Marketable
Total
Deficit
Share Capital
Surplus
Adjustment
Securities
Equity
Balance - August 31, 2019
(9,256)
7,515
15,005
967
(386)
13,845
Adoption of IFRS 16
1,137
-
-
-
-
1,137
Net earnings for the nine month period ended
274
-
-
-
-
274
May 31, 2020
Dividend payments declared
(918)
-
-
-
-
(918)
Share based payment expense
-
-
3
-
-
3
Change in cumulative translation adjustment
-
-
-
290
-
290
Balance - May 31, 2020
(8,763)
7,515
15,008
1,257
(386)
14,631
Balance - August 31, 2020
(6,191)
7,515
15,013
595
(176)
16,756
Net earnings for the nine month period ended
3,536
-
-
-
-
3,536
May 31, 2021
Common share issuance
-
4,642
-
-
-
4,642
Share-based payment expense
-
-
37
-
-
37
Change in unrealized gain on
-
-
-
-
65
65
marketable securities available for sale
Change in cumulative translation adjustment
-
-
-
(1,132)
-
(1,132)
Balance - May 31, 2021
(2,655)
12,157
15,050
(537)
(111)
23,904
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
Nine months ended
May 31
2021
2020
Cash flow provided by (used in)
Operating activities
Net earnings for the year
3,536
274
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash
Depreciation of property and equipment
287
345
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
1,462
1,074
Amortization of intangible assets
29
-
Amortization of advances
476
960
Interest expense on lease liabilities
348
220
Interest on loans payable
20
-
Loss on marketable securities classified as FVPL
-
626
Share based payment expense
37
3
Loss (gain) on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans
326
(119)
Loss on lease cancellation
37
-
Increase (decrease) in cash settled share-based compensation
3,042
(494)
Changes in working capital
4,822
(1,871)
Net cash provided by operating activities
14,422
1,018
Investing activities
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
(3,238)
-
Purchase of property and equipment
(134)
(1,210)
Payment of advances
(91)
(576)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
-
5,206
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(3,463)
3,420
Financing activities
Increase in restricted cash
(2,619)
-
Payment of lease liabilities
(1,970)
(1,363)
Payment of loans payable
(98)
-
Sublease payments received
261
238
Dividend payments
-
(1,377)
Proceeds from government loan
-
2,267
Net cash used in financing activities
(4,426)
(235)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(856)
47
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
5,677
4,250
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
14,481
10,623
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
20,158
14,873
