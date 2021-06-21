HOA community, representing a target audience of California Builder Services

CLOVIS, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California Builder Services, a single-source consulting firm that specializes in DRE public report processing and reserve fund studies for California land developers and homeowners' associations, announced that it will be moving its office to 1446 Tollhouse Rd., Suite 101, Clovis, CA 93611, effective July 1, 2021.

"Over the past year, and especially during the last several months, we've experienced tremendous growth and look forward to the additional space and amenities of our new location," stated Scott Ford, President of California Builder Services. The new location is approximately 6,500 square feet, providing the space needed to accommodate the company's increase in staff members.

Comprised of trained professionals who specialize in DRE public report processing, HOA budgeting, and reserve studies, California Builder Services specializes in assisting clients throughout the Department of Real Estate's approval process. "This relocation represents a new chapter for California Builder Services," stated Scott Ford, President of California Builder Services. "We're excited about the numerous opportunities that this move presents to California Builder Services."

About California Builder Services

California Builder Services has offered comprehensive budget and financial analysis to California homeowner associations and land developers. Specializing in DRE public report processing services, California Builder Services consult with clients on understanding and navigating the DRE requirements and approval processes. California Builder Services' team of professionals also offers budgeting services and reserve fund study services for homeowners' associations, offering clients expert reporting and accurate results.

Contacts

Scott Ford, President

California Builder Services

https://cabuilderservices.com

559-473-2690

scott@cabuilderservices.com

