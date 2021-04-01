SAN LUIS OBISPO. Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James McKiernan, founder of James McKiernan Injury Lawyers, has become a member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. It is an honor for Mr. McKiernan to join this prestigious group that only less than 1% of lawyers across the country have been selected to join.
Established in 1933, the Million Dollar Advocates Forum is one of the most prestigious groups of trial lawyers in the United States. It is a national organization of elite trial attorneys who have achieved a trial verdict or settlement in the amount of one million dollars or more. The purpose of this elite forum is to certify accomplishments and bestow recognition upon those who are doing some of the best work in the legal industry.
Members of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum must be Life Members of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and must have acted as principal counsel in at least one case which resulted in a multi-million dollar verdict, award, or settlement. Mr. McKiernan is proud to be a member of both the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum.
James McKiernan Lawyers has served on over 30,000 personal injury claims, and their attorneys have obtained over $300 million in verdicts and settlements.
McKiernan believes that both memberships also reflect the work that his entire team has done to help their clients. "While the accolades are always appreciated, and this honor is something that I've worked towards, I think the greatest reward is seeing clients get what they deserve in the courtroom. To be able to help a client get their life back after a catastrophic injury or setback is a priceless reward," said McKiernan.
James McKiernan is a personal injury attorney in California who focuses his legal efforts on auto accidents and other personal injury claims such as brain injuries, dog bites, negligent security, wrongful death, and more!
With over 35 years of experience, James McKiernan Lawyers brings integrity, compassion, experience, and tenacity to every client they represent. The firm understands the intricacies of the legal system, particularly in a state as difficult as California and works tirelessly to ensure that every client receives the maximum benefits.
Injured California residents who are seeking representation for their personal injury cases can seek a complimentary consultation over the phone or Zoom today by calling 800-200-HURT or filling out the contact form on their website.
More About James McKiernan Lawyers
Based in San Luis Obispo, CA, James McKiernan Lawyers has served those on California's Central Coast for more than 35 years. Since the firm's establishment in 1983, its personal injury attorneys have handled more than 30,000 cases and secured more than $300 million in verdicts and settlements.
James McKiernan Lawyers leverages state-of-the-art technology and a team of case managers and personal assistants to help clients obtain the compensation they deserve. Bilingual staff also ensure that James McKiernan Lawyers can take on cases from California's Spanish-speaking residents.
Anyone in need of a personal injury attorney in California can call James McKiernan Lawyers at 800-200-HURT or visit their website to schedule a free and confidential consultation. The firm will use all available knowledge and experience to determine the best path forward for each individual client and case.
Media Contact
Karen Duarte, Exults Digital Marketing, 954-763-1130, karen.duarte@exults.com
SOURCE James McKiernan