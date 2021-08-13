SANTA ROSA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A leader in the wine label manufacturing industry in California for over 20 years, Vintage 99 is proud to announce the opening of a new location in Sonoma County. This is part of the company's continuous efforts to stay connected to local wineries and to have a local presence.
"We know how important it is to have an in-person experience when it comes to creating the perfect wine label; therefore, we have taken no shortcuts to ensure our clients' experiences are optimized and hassle-free," says Brian Lloyd, Chief Operating Officer of Vintage 99.
NEW LOUNGE IN SANTA ROSA
As devoted wine label printers in California, Vintage 99 is committed to providing an integral service that clients can oversee as often as they'd like. That's why they established a location in Santa Rosa with a client lounge to provide the full hands-on experience clients crave.
"This is a space that places you at the forefront of our printing, proofing, and wine label manufacturing process," Lloyd explained.
NEWS ABOUT 2021
"2021 has proven to be an ever-changing landscape; therefore, we know it's important that we provide an interpersonal experience in our locations in Livermore and Santa Rosa," Lloyd continues. ''This enables our wine community to feel connected to the professionals that are taking charge of the wine label printing and manufacturing process. We have heard many clients being frustrated with other wine label companies because they are not available on site or must talk to a rep on the phone out of their local area. That's what drove us to ensure an in-person experience in our Santa Rosa location that focuses on safety and includes an enhanced quality assurance process at our client lounge. We wanted to address the wine label manufacturing demand, to have a local presence, and to ensure we felt connected to our clients."
Technology
As a professional wine label manufacturer, Vintage 99 provides only the best and the latest technologies in the industry. These include Flexography, Digital, or Offset printing methods depending on your exact printing needs.
"We know it's important for clients to have a streamlined ordering and reordering process," explains Lloyd. "That is why we have introduced Siteline, an online ordering system that streamlines reordering and makes it easier than ever to place orders and manage your project."
Features that set us apart : Siteline for existing customers
With Siteline, clients can:
- See the latest versions of their labels
- See what pricing has been and would be in a new order
- Place orders with a simple shopping cart process
- Review past orders and the status of current orders
- Upload artwork and request new changes
- Create new labels from existing ones
Expanded Service Offerings
As a part of expanded services that go beyond wine labels, Vintage 99 also owns and operates Label Innovators, a sister company of Vintage 99. This custom label printing company provides services as expansive as beverage labeling, olive oil labeling, health and beauty, label design, and large-volume printing services. They have the ability to tackle commercial-grade, high-volume label printing that includes all major industries.
For over 20 years, Vintage 99 has supported some of the most notable wineries in the industry and continues to strive to innovate. To schedule a design consultation or learn more about joining the Vintage 99 family, visit Vintage99.com. You can also request an in-person tour of their production facilities in Santa Rosa or Livermore to get to know what makes Vintage 99 a leader in the wine label industry.
