FARMINGTON, Utah, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calldrip, the automotive leader in connecting consultants with prospects in seconds, is excited to announce our integration with VinSolutions. This integration combines the premier engagement solution with the leading customer relationship management platform, providing tremendous value to our shared customers.
The collaboration improves dealership productivity by automatically logging and updating records in both Calldrip and Connect CRM. Key elements of this integration include:
● Logging each new customer
● Stopping the clock
● Assigning the dealer agent
● Updating records continuously
● Tracking each inbound/outbound call
● Linking to a recording of every inbound/outbound call
● Enabling click-to-call ease of use
"We are excited to announce this integration with VinSolutions that will substantially improve ease of use between our two solutions. This enables a seamless workflow for dealership staff, improving productivity and allowing them to focus on closing more deals." says Brock Jackson, Calldrip Chief Operating Officer.
The new integration also provides direct access to Calldrip's comprehensive monitoring, scoring and coaching insights directly from Connect CRM, which staff utilize as their primary productivity tool. This capability to easily access a comprehensive view of every customer interaction provides management enhanced tools to improve staff performance, secure more appointments and drive more sales.
To learn more about VinSolutions Connect CRM, please visit vinsolutions.com. For more information on the Calldrip engagement solution, please visit calldrip.com.
About Calldrip
For more than 10 years, Calldrip has been dedicated to helping businesses respond immediately to new inquiries. We instantly convert your leads into phone conversations, getting your team on the phone with prospects in seconds, building rapport and launching the sales process with momentum. Calling your leads within the first minute improves conversion by up to 200%
Our engagement solution not only generates an instant response to your shoppers…it includes inbound/outbound call tracking, analyzes/scores your team's phone conversations, and provides a review mechanism to monitor every customer experience.
The privately held, fast-growing company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit https://calldrip.com.
About VinSolutions
As the provider of Connect CRM, Connect Automotive Intelligence, and the supporting suite of Connect solutions, VinSolutions helps more than 6,000 dealers make every connection count. VinSolutions' industry-leading tools—including customizable customer relationship management, artificial intelligence, and desking—help dealerships drive more leads, increase profits, and accelerate the path to purchase. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Mission, Kansas, VinSolutions fosters dealership success by providing a fully customizable suite of solutions, including equity mining, market pricing and desking tools, combined with the continuous, personal support of a designated Performance Manager. VinSolutions is OEM certified by every major manufacturer
