HOUSTON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") plans to host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operating results. 

Webcast:

Date: February 24, 2022

Time: 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time)

Webcast: www.callon.com

Select "News/Events" under the "Investors" section of the website.

An archive of the conference call webcast will be available at www.callon.com under the "Investors" section of the website.

The Company plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2021 results after market close on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

Contact Information

Kevin Smith

Director of Investor Relations

Callon Petroleum Company

ir@callon.com

(281) 589-5200

