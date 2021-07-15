HOUSTON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) plans to host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial and operating results.
Date:
August 4th, 2021
Time:
8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time)
Select "News and Events" under the "Investors" section of the website.
An archive of the conference call webcast will be available at www.callon.com under the "Investors" section of the website.
The Company plans to release second quarter 2021 results after market close on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021.
About Callon Petroleum Company
Callon Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.
Contact Information
Mark Brewer
Director of Investor Relations
Callon Petroleum Company
(281) 589-5200
