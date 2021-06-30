ATLANTA, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CallRail, an Atlanta-based business communications and analytics platform, announced today that Marc Ginsberg has been appointed CEO. Ginsberg brings a wealth of experience across the business, marketing, and advertising sectors and will enable CallRail to continue to deliver effective solutions to small businesses and their agencies during a time of rapid growth. Ginsberg succeeds co-founder and outgoing CEO, Andy Powell.
Ginsberg previously served as the VP of Marketing for the US Small Medium Enterprise at American Express, where he led the prospect acquisition, lead generation and enablement, and partner marketing efforts for clients. Prior to his role at American Express, Ginsberg served as the President of US Advertising at Cardlytics, Inc., an advertising platform, and Vice President of DIRECTV for Business. Ginsberg also brings analyst and consultant experience from his time at Procter and Gamble and Deloitte.
"As a builder at heart, I must get back to building and hand over the reins to Marc Ginsberg, a leader who brings years of experience skillfully helping growing teams scale. As CEO, Marc will bring the skills, the passion, and the energy CallRail needs to guide it through the next chapter of growth," said Powell. "Marc and I share a vision to deliver incredible products for our customers that help them grow their businesses. I have never been more confident in our company's future."
"I'm elated to join a company rooted in serving small businesses and their agencies. CallRail was founded to create affordable, accessible, and actionable marketing analytics for those businesses, and Andy and the CallRail team have done an incredible job achieving that vision," said Ginsberg. "As I look ahead, I recognize the opportunities and challenges our customers will face in this post-pandemic landscape, and I believe the CallRail team and the platform they've built are well positioned to help them accelerate their growth. I'm looking forward to leading CallRail in the effort to democratize business communications and analytics that help businesses improve their customer experience and marketing performance."
Under Powell's leadership over the last decade, the company grew a single call tracking product into a comprehensive business communications and analytics platform that gives businesses real-time, actionable visibility into their customer experiences and delivers the robust analytics they need to maximize their marketing efforts.
Ginsberg will start his position as CEO of CallRail the week of August 10th. Powell will remain a member of CallRail's board, lending his expertise built over the last decade. Powell will also act as a part-time advisor to the company, offering his support to Ginsberg and ensuring a smooth transition.
About CallRail
Founded in 2011, CallRail is a business communications and analytics platform that helps businesses improve customer experience and marketing performance. Now serving more than 180,000 businesses, CallRail's platform fits into existing workflows, integrates with several major marketing and sales solutions including HubSpot, Facebook, Salesforce, and Google Ads and Analytics, and scales with each customer's needs as they grow.
The Atlanta-based company is powered by a community of over 200 passionate and hardworking employees. CallRail has been featured on the Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies and Deloitte Tech Fast 500 lists for five consecutive years. The company also earned a spot on Inc. Magazine's 2018 and 2019 Best Places to Work list, and the Forbes Best Startup Employers list in 2020. For more information or to view a demo of the platform, visit http://www.callrail.com.
