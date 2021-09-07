BALTIMORE, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CallRevu, a leading provider of call management solutions exclusively focused on the automotive industry, announced today its acquisition of CallSource's Automotive division. The acquisition will form one of the largest and most innovative providers of revenue-generating tools for the automotive industry empowering them to convert more leads, improve the caller's journey, and increase their revenue.
CallRevu was founded in 2008, to help dealerships solve problems within the phone experience. For over a decade, CallRevu has maintained a singular focus on the automotive industry, keeping the dealer's success central to its mission. This includes CallRevu's recently released Communication Intelligence (CI) platform which leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning backed by the quality assurance of human automotive-trained specialists to improve productivity by up to 44%.
"CallRevu has always admired CallSource – we share a common focus on service. This investment was an easy decision as it provides an opportunity for us to deliver greater innovation, insights, and value to our collective customers – reinforcing our position as the industry's only automotive-centric provider. Welcome to CallRevu, we are excited to show you how important you are to us, and how committed we are to your success," said Anthony Giagnacovo, CEO of CallRevu.
With CallRevu's acquisition of CallSource Automotive, it will combine the best of both businesses to advance its unmatched technology with new and innovative features like more integrations with CRM and Telephony providers, richer insights and alerts to optimize marketing effectiveness and deal closure, and an omni-channel approach for a single, unified voice with the customer.
"Through many years as peers in the automotive industry, we have had the chance to identify CallRevu as a great company that shares a common set of values with CallSource. For this reason, we are confident that CallRevu is the right partner to write the next chapter of growth and innovation for CallSource's Automotive division," said Elliot Leiboff, CEO of CallSource.
As a combined company, we are excited about the innovative and market-leading solutions we are creating together for the automotive industry – simply put, BETTER TOGETHER!
Learn more: https://www.callrevu.com/callrevu-announcement
About CallRevu
CallRevu, founded in 2008, helps thousands of automotive dealers in the U.S. cultivate the customers that make it into the showroom after having a great experience on the phone. CallRevu has monitored over 110 million calls and by providing local and toll-free numbers to place on all ads, we track, listen, summarize, alert, and report on dealership's phone calls to monitor call performance. With the robust data we collect, we coach on how to enhance the caller's experience and improve the bottom line of dealerships. Visit http://www.callrevu.com.
About CallSource
CallSource is fully committed to the quality and value of our data. As the inventor of call tracking and over 25 years' experience, CallSource is the only company that has listened to and analyzed over a billion phone calls, and delivers targeted solutions for OEMs and dealers to improve customer experience and internal processes. We provide call tracking, call processing, coaching, and data analysis to the largest OEMs and industry providers in the automotive space. Visit http://www.callsource.com
