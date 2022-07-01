CalPortland Company (PRNewsfoto/CalPortland Company)

CalPortland Company (PRNewsfoto/CalPortland Company)

 By CalPortland Company

GLENDORA, Calif., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CalPortland is pleased to announce that the purchase of the Redding cement plant and other assets from Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. was successfully completed on June 30, 2022. In addition to the Redding cement plant in Northern California, the assets include related cement distribution terminals and 14 ready mixed concrete plants located in California.

"We are pleased to welcome the new employees and related facilities to the CalPortland family," said Allen Hamblen, President/CEO, CalPortland Company. "These assets will serve an important role in continuing CalPortland's long-standing reputation of providing superior quality and environmentally friendly cement and concrete products to the western United States."

About CalPortland

CalPortland Company is a major producer of cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates, concrete products and asphalt in the western United States and Canada. Founded in 1891, CalPortland remains a leader in the industry through its commitment to quality, safety, customer service, technical excellence and environmental leadership. The company maintains its headquarters in Glendora, California. For more information about CalPortland Company, visit www.calportland.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calportland-completes-acquisition-of-cement-plant-other-assets-from-martin-marietta-materials-301579669.html

SOURCE CalPortland Company

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.