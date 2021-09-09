INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd annual Global Investment Virtual Conference on September 13-15, 2021. Calumet management will give a virtual presentation and attend investor meetings during the conference. 

If you would like to listen to the Company's presentation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference) to register for the conference.  You may listen to the presentation beginning on September 13, 2021 at 7AM ET, and the presentation will be archived for 90 days.

The presentation can also be accessed by visiting the investor relations page of the Partnership's website at www.calumetspecialty.com.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:  CLMT) manufacturers, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products to customers in various consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

