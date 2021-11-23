ROSEVILLE, Minn., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLXT), a plant-based synthetic biotechnology company, today announced that management will present at the 2021 Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum.

2021 Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum

Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT)

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord62/clxt/2475458

The presentation will be available for viewing and replay on the Investors section of Calyxt's website at www.calyxt.com.

Management is also available for meetings during the conference, please reach out to the event organizers or investors@calyxt.com to schedule.

About Calyxt

Calyxt (Nasdaq: CLXT) is a plant-based synthetic biotechnology company. The Company leverages its proprietary PlantSpring™ technology platform to engineer innovative materials and products for its customers to help them meet their sustainability goals. Calyxt's diversified offerings are primarily delivered through its proprietary BioFactory™ production system. For more information, visit www.calyxt.com

Calyxt Media Contact:

Calyxt Investor Relations Contact:

 David Rosen

 Sherri Spear

 Argot Partners

 Argot Partners

 (212) 600-1902

 (212) 600-1902

 media@calyxt.com

 investors@calyxt.com

 

