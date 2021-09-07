Logo (PRNewsfoto/Calyxt, Inc.)

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT), a plant-based technology platform company, today announced that a presentation given by management at the H.C Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference will be available for viewing online on September 13th at 7:00 a.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, September 13, 2021

Time: 7:00 a.m. ET (4:00 a.m. PT)

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/02f684e0-71b0-4ec3-b13c-8937d6f3dcb9

The presentation will be available for viewing and replay from the Investors section of Calyxt's website at www.calyxt.com.

About Calyxt

Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT) is a plant-based biotechnology platform company focused on delivering innovations that revolutionize how the world uses plants. Calyxt uses its advanced plant-based biotechnology platform to generate innovative, high-value, and sustainable materials and products for world-class and industry leading customers and partners. For more information, go to www.calyxt.com.

Contact:

  Calyxt Media Contact:

  Heather Savelle

  Argot Partners

  (212) 600-1902

  media@calyxt.com

  Calyxt Investor Relations Contact:

  Sherri Spear Argot Partners

  (212) 600-1902

  investors@calyxt.com

 

