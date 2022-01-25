www.camdennational.com. (PRNewsFoto/Camden National Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Camden National Corporation)

www.camdennational.com. (PRNewsFoto/Camden National Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Camden National Corporation)

 By Camden National Corporation

CAMDEN, Maine, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company"), a $5.5 billion bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine, reported record net income for the year ended 2021 of $69.0 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $4.60, each an increase of 16% over the year ended 2020. The Company finished off the year strong with solid fourth quarter 2021 earnings of $16.5 million, an increase of 13% over the third quarter of 2021. For the year ended 2021, the Company's return on average equity was 12.72% and return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) was 15.61%, compared to 11.81% and 14.79% for the year ended 2020, respectively.

"We're excited and grateful to report a new high-water mark this year with record earnings of $69.0 million. Our success is a direct reflection of the outstanding team we have across all facets of our organization and their commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences," said Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We're entering 2022 in great financial standing, highlighted by strong capital and reserve levels, a well-positioned balance sheet and significant momentum fueled by our dedicated team."

Dufour added, "In addition to our financial success this past year, I'm equally excited to share that we have taken several important steps and actions throughout the year to continue our efforts to promote fair and equitable treatment of all of our constituents, including our employees and communities. While certainly not a comprehensive list, a few highlights include: (1) we increased our minimum wage for all employees to $17.00 per hour and provided a wage increase of 3.0% or more to all employees, (2) the Board of Directors adopted a diversity statement outlining our commitment to diversity at the board-level, and (3) we formed a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council made up of employees at all levels across the Company and is sponsored by myself. We also continued to support our communities through charitable giving and volunteering, with an emphasis on homelessness and victims of domestic violence."

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $16.5 million and diluted EPS was $1.11, an increase of 13% and 14%, respectively, over the third quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 10% and 9%, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was the result of (1) a strategic shift to hold more of our residential mortgage production in 2021, (2) lower Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("SBA PPP") loan income, and (3) strong loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 that led to higher provisions for loans.

"In December, we announced a $0.04 increase in our quarterly cash dividend rate to $0.40 per share, representing our second dividend increase this year and bringing our total cash dividend per share for the year to $1.48," said Dufour. "We continue to take measured steps to manage our capital, and this year we did so through returning capital to our shareholders in the form of dividend increases and repurchases of the Company's common stock. As we move into 2022, we'll continue to actively monitor and manage capital with a focus on shareholder return."

During 2021, through the combination of cash dividends and share repurchases, the Company returned $31.2 million of capital to shareholders. For the year ended 2021, the Company repurchased 217,931 shares of its outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $46.25.

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net income increased by $1.9 million, or 13%, over the third quarter of 2021, and decreased $1.8 million, or 10%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Earnings before income taxes and provision (non-GAAP) increased $2.3 million, or 12%, over the third quarter of 2021, and decreased $1.2 million, or 5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, which was driven by: (1) a decrease in mortgage banking income of $3.5 million as the Company shifted its strategy in 2021 to hold more of its residential mortgage production in its loan portfolio and (2) lower SBA PPP income of $1.0 million.
  • Loans grew $116.2 million, or 4%, during the fourth quarter of 2021, and $162.2 million, or 5%, excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP). Loans grew $211.7 million, or 7%, for the year ended 2021, and $310.8 million, or 10%, excluding SBA PPP loans.
  • Residential mortgage loan originations reached a new record in 2021 with $1.1 billion of volume, an increase of 5% over the previous record set just last year.
  • Fourth quarter 2021 dividend payable to shareholders increased $0.04, or 11%, to $0.40 per share, and was the Company's second dividend increase during 2021 for a total of $0.07 per share, or 21%. The Company's annualized dividend yield at December 30, 2021 (last business day) was 3.32%, based on the Company's closing stock price of $48.16.
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACL") coverage ratio was 0.97% to total loans at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.18% a year ago, but still above pre-pandemic levels of 0.81% at December 31, 2019.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets grew 12% during 2021 to $5.5 billion as of December 31, 2021. Asset growth for the year ended 2021 was driven by an increase in investment balances of $390.7 million, or 34%, and an increase in loan balances of $211.7 million, or 7%.

  • For the year ended 2021, investment balances grew 34% to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2021, and were 28% of total assets at December 31, 2021, compared to 23% a year ago. The increase in investment balances during 2021 was directly tied to the run-up in liquidity across the industry as deposits grew 15% over this period. For the year ended 2021, the Company purchased $758.8 million of debt securities, which continue to be primarily mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations. As of December 31, 2021, the weighted-average life of the Company's debt securities portfolio was 5.9 years compared to 5.1 years as of December 31, 2020.
  • For the year ended 2021, loan balances grew 7% (and excluding SBA PPP loans grew 10%) to $3.4 billion at December 31, 2021. Loan growth occurred within the residential real estate loan portfolio – increasing $251.6 million, or 24%, to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2021 – and within the commercial real estate loan portfolio – increasing $126.0 million, or 9%, to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase in these two loan portfolios more than offset the decreases across the commercial, consumer and home equity, and SBA PPP loan portfolios, which decreased 5%, 18% and 73%, respectively. At December 31, 2021, remaining SBA PPP loan balances were $36.0 million, which are net of unearned origination fees of $1.2 million yet to be recognized. The Company anticipates that its SBA PPP loan portfolio will continue to pay-down at an accelerated pace as borrowers apply for forgiveness.

As previously reported, during the first half of 2021 the Company shifted its strategy to hold more of its fixed rate residential mortgage production within its loan portfolio. For the year ended 2021, the Company held 56%, or $609.3 million, of its residential mortgage production within its loan portfolio, which includes holding 67% of its originations for the fourth quarter of 2021. As of December 31, 2021, 73% of the Company's residential mortgage pipeline was designated to be held in its portfolio.

Total deposits grew $603.6 million, or 15%, during 2021 to $4.6 billion as of December 31, 2021. Core deposits grew $726.8 million, or 22%, led by annual checking account growth of $550.1 million, or 26%, and annual savings and money market account growth of $176.6 million, or 14%. Core deposit growth during the year was driven by additional government stimulus programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the increase in core deposits during 2021, other funding channels were closely managed in an effort to reduce more costly funding, including: (1) a decrease in certificates of deposit balances and brokered deposit balances of $48.0 million and $75.1 million, respectively, (2) the early termination of a $25.0 million long-term borrowing contract during the first quarter of 2021 and (3) full redemption of the Company's $15.0 million of subordinated notes during the second quarter of 2021, at par plus accrued interest.

The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 74% at December 31, 2021, compared to 80% at December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company's capital position was strong, highlighted by:

  • Total risk-based capital ratio of 14.71% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.92%, each well in excess of regulatory capital requirements.
  • Shareholders' equity to total assets ratio and tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) were 9.84% and 8.22%, respectively.
  • Book value per share of $36.72 at December 31, 2021, an increase of $1.22, or 3%, during 2021. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased $1.19, or 4%, during 2021 to $30.15 at December 31, 2021.

The Company repurchased 111,429 shares of its outstanding common stock during the fourth quarter and 217,931 shares for the year ended 2021. In January 2022, the Company announced a new share repurchase program for 750,000 shares of Company common stock, or approximately 5% of outstanding stock at December 31, 2021. The new share repurchase program replaces the prior program, which expired upon the announcement of the new program.

ASSET QUALITY

As of December 31, 2021, the Company's asset quality metrics remained very strong with non-performing assets of 0.13% of total assets and loans 30-89 days past due of 0.04% of total loans. In comparison, at December 31, 2020, non-performing assets were 0.22% of total assets, and loans 30-89 days past due were 0.10% of total loans.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company did not have any loans operating under a temporary deferment arrangement as permitted under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, commonly referred to as the CARES Act, and the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021.

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL")

As of December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company accounted for its ACL on loans in accordance with the current expected credit losses model, commonly referred to as "CECL." At December 31, 2021, the ACL on loans was $33.3 million, or 0.97% of total loans, compared to $32.3 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at September 30, 2021 and $37.9 million, or 1.18% of total loans, at December 31, 2020. In estimating the ACL on loans at December 31, 2021, the Company considered portfolio make-up and loan balances, current and forecasted macroeconomic and credit trends, as well as Company-specific factors. The decrease in the ACL on loans over this period reflects the general improvement across many of the macroeconomic factors observed, as well as accounts for the strong loan growth during 2021 of 7% (or 10% excluding SBA PPP loans). At December 31, 2021, the ACL on loans to total loans ratio of 0.97% accounts for the overall macroeconomic improvement and continued strong overall asset quality, as well as the continued dynamic environment and unique challenges that persist largely due to the pandemic.

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q4 2021 vs. Q3 2021)

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $16.5 million, an increase of $1.9 million, or 13%, over the third quarter of 2021. Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.11, an increase of $0.14, or 14%, on a linked quarter-basis.

Earnings before income taxes, provision and SBA PPP income for the fourth quarter was $19.2 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 9%, over the third quarter of 2021.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.  Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $36.8 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 6%, over the third quarter of 2021. On a linked quarter-basis, interest income increased $2.1 million, or 6%, and interest expense was stable, increasing only $21,000, or 1%.

  • The increase in interest income between periods was driven by: (1) an increase in SBA PPP income of $734,000 as average SBA PPP loan balances decreased 47% during the fourth quarter of 2021, (2) an increase in average investment balances of $107.2 million, or 8%, and (3) an increase in average loan balances of $69.3 million, or 2%. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter was 3.02%, an increase of 5 basis points over the third quarter of 2021. However, adjusting for SBA PPP loans and excess liquidity, the yield on average-interest earning assets for the fourth quarter was 3.01%, a decrease of 3 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2021, driven primarily by lower residential real estate loan yields of 6 basis points between periods.
  • The increase in interest expense between periods was driven by an increase in average deposits of $175.0 million, or 4%, to $4.4 billion, but was partially offset by a decrease in costs of funds of 1 basis point to 0.21%.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 2.82%, an increase of 6 basis points over the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted net interest margin, which excludes SBA PPP loans and excess liquidity (non-GAAP), for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 2.79%, a decrease of 3 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Provision for Credit Losses.  The change in provision for credit losses between periods is highlighted in the table below:

($ in thousands)



Q4 2021



Q3 2021



Increase /

(Decrease)

Provision for credit losses - loans



$                      1,220



$                        269



$                        951

Provision for credit losses - off-balance sheet credit exposures



10



670



(660)

Provision (credit) for credit losses



$                      1,230



$                        939



$                        291

On a linked quarter-basis, the increase in provision for credit losses on loans was primarily due to loan growth, excluding SBA PPP loans, of $162.2 million, or 5%, and was partially offset by continued improving current and forecasted market conditions.

The provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures reflects the change between periods on the Company's future expected credit losses on funding commitments, which includes the unfunded portion of its construction loans, credit lines, and committed loan pipeline. On a linked quarter-basis, the Company's ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures was stable, increasing $10,000 to $3.2 million at December 31, 2021.

Non-Interest Income.  Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $12.1 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 9%, over the third quarter of 2021. The increase was driven by an increase in debit card income of $701,000, which was primarily due to receipt of our annual incentive bonus of $741,000 and an increase in mortgage banking income of $171,000.

Non-Interest Expense.  Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $27.0 million, an increase of $705,000, or 3%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase was driven by: (1) higher other expenses of $555,000 primarily due to a valuation adjustment on the Company's back-to-back loan swap program of $188,000, and an increase in marketing- and employee-related costs of $140,000 and $130,000, respectively, (2) higher furniture, equipment and data processing costs of $313,000, which includes timing of the annual core system upgrade in the fourth quarter and continued investments in information security infrastructure, (3) higher consulting and professional fees of $247,000, and (4) higher net occupancy costs of $150,000 due to the change in seasons and employees returning to the office in September 2021. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in salaries and benefits expense of $637,000 primarily driven by a decrease in bonus and incentive accruals between quarters, net of an increase in wages due to the off-cycle merit increase in early-October 2021 that provided employees with a  wage increase of 3% or more and increased minimum wage by $2 to $17 per hour.

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q4 2021 vs. Q4 2020)

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased $1.8 million, or 10%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased of $0.11, or 9%, compared to the same period last year. The highlights include:

  • An increase in net interest income between periods of $1.3 million, or 4%, driven by higher average investment balances of 41%, and a decrease in cost of funds of 12 basis points, partially offset by lower SBA PPP loan income of $1.0 million.
  • A decrease in net interest margin between periods of 24 basis points to 2.82% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted net interest margin, which excludes SBA PPP loans and excess liquidity (non-GAAP), for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 2.79%, a decrease of 20 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • An increase in provision for credit losses between periods of $972,000.
  • A decrease in non-interest income between periods of $2.2 million, or 16%, driven by a shift in strategy to hold more residential mortgage loans in 2021, which resulted in a decrease in mortgage banking income of $3.5 million, partially offset by an increase in debit card income of $718,000.
  • An increase in non-interest expense between periods of $276,000, or 1%. For the fourth quarter of 2021, our annualized ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.94%, compared to 2.13% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Q4 2021 CONFERENCE CALL

Camden National will host a conference call and webcast at 3:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 to discuss its fourth quarter and year ended 2021 financial results and outlook. Participants should dial in to the call 10 - 15 minutes before it begins. Information about the conference call is as follows:

Live dial-in (domestic):

(844) 200-6205

Live dial-in (international):

(929) 526-1599

Participant access code: 

160478

Live webcast:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/636180084

A link to the live webcast will be available on Camden National's website under "Investor Relations" at www.CamdenNational.com prior to the meeting, and a replay of the webcast will be available on Camden National's website following the conference call. The transcript of the conference call will also be available on Camden National's website approximately two days after the conference call.

ABOUT CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England with $5.5 billion in assets and approximately 600 employees. Camden National Bank, its subsidiary, is a full-service community bank founded in 1875 in Camden, Maine. Dedicated to customers at every stage of their financial journey, the bank offers the latest in digital banking, complemented by personalized service with 58 banking centers, 24/7 live phone support, 68 ATMs, and additional lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. For the past three years, Camden National Bank was named a Customer Experience (CX) Leader by leading independent research firm, Greenwich Associates. In 2021, it received awards in two CX categories: U.S. Retail Banking and U.S. Commercial Small Business. The Finance Authority of Maine has awarded Camden National Bank as "Lender at Work for Maine" for eleven years, and the bank was included in the 2021 list of Best Places to Work in Maine. Comprehensive wealth management, investment and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management. To learn more, visit CamdenNational.com. Member FDIC.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including certain plans, expectations, goals, projections and other statements, which are subject to numerous risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business in which Camden National is engaged; changes in the securities markets and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Camden National's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as updated by other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, action taken by government authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, service providers and on economies and markets more generally. Camden National does not have any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as earnings before income taxes and provision and earnings before income taxes, provision and SBA PPP loan income; return on average tangible equity; the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios; tangible book value per share; core deposits and average core deposits; adjusted yield on interest-earning assets and adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent); and total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans. Management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of measuring our performance against our peer group and other financial institutions and analyzing our internal performance. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measure help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in this document.

ANNUALIZED DATA

Certain returns, yields and performance ratios are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. Annualized data may not be indicative of any four-quarter period, and are presented for illustrative purposes only.

 

Selected Financial Data

(unaudited)







At or For The

Three Months Ended



At or For The

Year Ended

(In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020



December 31,

2021



December 31,

2020

Financial Condition Data





















Investments



$      1,523,485



$      1,471,118



$      1,132,812



$      1,523,485



$      1,132,812

Loans and loans held for sale



3,437,289



3,326,129



3,261,379



3,437,289



3,261,379

Allowance for credit losses on loans



33,256



32,272



37,865



33,256



37,865

Total assets



5,500,356



5,502,902



4,898,745



5,500,356



4,898,745

Deposits



4,608,889



4,605,180



4,005,244



4,608,889



4,005,244

Borrowings



255,939



255,883



246,770



255,939



246,770

Shareholders' equity



541,294



545,984



529,314



541,294



529,314

Operating Data





















Net interest income



$          36,797



$          34,746



$          35,461



$        137,436



$        136,307

Provision (credit) for credit losses



1,230



939



258



(3,190)



12,418

Non-interest income



12,101



11,099



14,331



49,735



50,490

Non-interest expense



26,968



26,263



26,692



103,720



99,983

Income before income tax expense



20,700



18,643



22,842



86,641



74,396

Income tax expense



4,209



4,003



4,564



17,627



14,910

Net income



$          16,491



$          14,640



$          18,278



$          69,014



$          59,486

Key Ratios





















Return on average assets



1.18 %



1.08 %



1.45 %



1.31 %



1.23 %

Return on average equity



12.00 %



10.51 %



13.94%



12.72 %



11.81 %

GAAP efficiency ratio



55.15 %



57.29 %



53.61 %



55.41 %



53.52 %

Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)



2.82 %



2.76 %



3.06 %



2.84 %



3.09 %

Non-performing assets to total assets



0.13 %



0.14 %



0.22 %



0.13 %



0.22 %

Common equity ratio



9.84 %



9.92 %



10.81 %



9.84 %



10.81 %

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio



8.92 %



9.13 %



9.13 %



8.92 %



9.13 %

Total risk-based capital ratio



14.71 %



15.06 %



15.40  %



14.71 %



15.40 %

Per Share Data





















Basic earnings per share



$              1.11



$              0.98



$              1.22



$              4.62



$              3.96

Diluted earnings per share



$              1.11



$              0.97



$              1.22



$              4.60



$              3.95

Cash dividends declared per share



$              0.40



$              0.36



$              0.33



$              1.48



$              1.32

Book value per share



$            36.72



$            36.77



$            35.50



$            36.72



$            35.50

Non-GAAP Measures(1)





















Return on average tangible equity



14.71 %



12.86 %



17.27 %



15.61 %



14.79 %

Efficiency ratio



54.90 %



57.00 %



53.30 %



54.85 %



52.56 %

Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)



2 .79  %



2.82  %



2.99 %



2.87 %



3.10 %

Earnings before income taxes and provision for credit losses



$          21,930



$          19,582



$          23,100



$          83,451



$          86,814

Earnings before income taxes, provision for credit losses and SBA PPP loan income



$          19,246



$          17,632



$          19,413



$          75,281



$          79,064

Tangible common equity ratio



8.22 %



8.30 %



8.99 %



8.22 %



8.99 %

Tangible book value per share



$            30.15



$            30.23



$            28.96



$            30.15



$            28.96





(1)

Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

 

Consolidated Statements of Condition Data

(unaudited)



(In thousands)



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020

ASSETS













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



$           220,625



$           379,656



$           145,774

Investments:













Trading securities



4,428



4,335



4,161

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value (book value of $1,508,981, $1,443,800 and $1,078,474, respectively)



1,507,486



1,455,210



1,115,813

Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $1,380, $1,390, and $1,411, respectively)



1,291



1,293



1,297

Other investments



10,280



10,280



11,541

Total investments



1,523,485



1,471,118



1,132,812

Loans held for sale, at fair value (book value of $5,786, 10,789, and $40,499 respectively)



5,815



10,826



41,557

Loans:













Commercial real estate



1,495,460



1,419,677



1,369,470

Commercial(1)



363,695



352,533



381,494

SBA PPP



35,953



81,959



135,095

Residential real estate



1,306,447



1,222,084



1,054,798

Consumer and home equity



229,919



239,050



278,965

Total loans



3,431,474



3,315,303



3,219,822

      Less: allowance for credit losses on loans



(33,256)



(32,272)



(37,865)

       Net loans



3,398,218



3,283,031



3,181,957

Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets 



96,885



97,049



97,540

Other assets



255,328



261,222



299,105

Total assets



$        5,500,356



$        5,502,902



$        4,898,745

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Liabilities













Deposits:













Non-interest checking



$        1,279,565



1,289,018



$           792,550

Interest checking



1,351,736



1,266,242



1,288,575

Savings and money market



1,459,472



1,437,550



1,282,886

Certificates of deposit



309,648



323,395



357,666

Brokered deposits



208,468



288,975



283,567

Total deposits



4,608,889



4,605,180



4,005,244

Short-term borrowings



211,608



211,552



162,439

Long-term borrowings







25,000

Subordinated debentures



44,331



44,331



59,331

Accrued interest and other liabilities



94,234



95,855



117,417

Total liabilities



4,959,062



4,956,918



4,369,431

Shareholders' equity



541,294



545,984



529,314

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$        5,500,356



$        5,502,902



$        4,898,745





(1)

Includes the Healthcare Professional Funding Corporation ("HPFC") loan portfolio.

 

Consolidated Statements of Income Data

(unaudited)







For the

Three Months Ended



For the

Year Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020



December 31,

2021



December 31,

2020

Interest Income





















Interest and fees on loans



$             32,827



$             31,185



$             33,810



$           125,437



$           134,000

Taxable interest on investments



5,507



5,157



4,158



18,869



18,399

Nontaxable interest on investments



754



756



815



3,001



3,253

Dividend income



106



99



157



412



655

Other interest income



257



182



202



765



893

Total interest income



39,451



37,379



39,142



148,484



157,200

Interest Expense





















Interest on deposits



1,963



1,973



2,591



7,920



15,544

Interest on borrowings



151



122



246



605



1,837

Interest on subordinated debentures



540



538



844



2,523



3,512

Total interest expense



2,654



2,633



3,681



11,048



20,893

Net interest income



36,797



34,746



35,461



137,436



136,307

Provision (credit) for credit losses(1)



1,230



939



258



(3,190)



12,418

Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses



35,567



33,807



35,203



140,626



123,889

Non-Interest Income





















Mortgage banking income, net



2,084



1,913



5,598



13,704



18,487

Debit card income



3,979



3,278



3,261



13,105



10,420

Service charges on deposit accounts



1,826



1,744



1,742



6,626



6,697

Income from fiduciary services



1,656



1,627



1,506



6,516



6,115

Brokerage and insurance commissions



1,028



993



798



3,913



2,832

Bank-owned life insurance



590



589



615



2,364



2,533

Customer loan swap fees











222

Other income



938



955



811



3,507



3,184

Total non-interest income



12,101



11,099



14,331



49,735



50,490

Non-Interest Expense





















Salaries and employee benefits



15,265



15,902



16,245



61,007



57,938

Furniture, equipment and data processing



3,293



2,980



3,180



12,247



11,756

Net occupancy costs



1,963



1,813



1,800



7,532



7,585

Debit card expense



1,147



1,106



969



4,313



3,753

Consulting and professional fees



1,039



792



956



3,691



3,833

Regulatory assessments



562



522



479



2,074



1,450

Amortization of core deposit intangible assets



164



163



171



655



682

Other real estate owned and collection costs (recoveries), net



55



60



112



(101)



382

Other expenses



3,480



2,925



2,780



12,302



12,604

Total non-interest expense



26,968



26,263



26,692



103,720



99,983

Income before income tax expense



20,700



18,643



22,842



86,641



74,396

Income Tax Expense



4,209



4,003



4,564



17,627



14,910

Net Income



$             16,491



$             14,640



$             18,278



$             69,014



$             59,486

Per Share Data





















Basic earnings per share



$                1.11



$                0.98



$                1.22



$                4.62



$                3.96

Diluted earnings per share



$                1.11



$                0.97



$                1.22



$                4.60



$                3.95

 

Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis

(unaudited)







Average Balance



Yield/Rate





For the Three Months Ended



For the Three Months Ended

(In thousands)



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020

Assets

























Interest-earning assets:

























Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and

   other interest-earning assets



$           322,779



$           304,594



$           267,083



0.15 %



0.12 %



0.09 %

Investments - taxable



1,392,645



1,284,851



945,866



1.65 %



1.66 %



1.88 %

Investments - nontaxable(1)



113,429



114,033



121,354



3.36 %



3.36 %



3.40 %

Loans(2):

























Commercial real estate



1,450,454



1,410,201



1,348,269



3.61 %



3.59 %



3.65 %

Commercial(1)



331,405



339,638



331,707



3.50 %



3.49 %



3.89 %

SBA PPP



55,982



105,742



186,416



18.76 %



7.22 %



7.74 %

Municipal(1)



14,966



17,021



20,645



3.56 %



3.41 %



3.46 %

HPFC



6,997



8,981



13,947



7.50 %



7.45 %



6.98 %

Residential real estate



1,273,342



1,174,559



1,093,367



3.47 %



3.53 %



3.96 %

Consumer and home equity



235,232



242,921



287,665



4.24 %



4.27 %



4.25 %

Total loans 



3,368,378



3,299,063



3,282,016



3.85 %



3.73 %



4.07 %

Total interest-earning assets



5,197,231



5,002,541



4,616,319



3.02 %



2.97 %



3.38 %

Other assets



361,169



384,766



405,976













Total assets



$        5,558,400



$        5,387,307



$        5,022,295







































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

























Deposits:

























Non-interest checking



$        1,286,858



$        1,251,492



$           800,391



— %



— %



— %

Interest checking



1,343,206



1,246,634



1,371,910



0.20 %



0.20 %



0.23 %

Savings



726,085



688,331



589,856



0.04 %



0.04 %



0.04 %

Money market



726,890



709,705



700,949



0.29 %



0.29 %



0.33 %

Certificates of deposit



315,908



327,802



373,364



0.47 %



0.49 %



0.89 %

Total deposits



4,398,947



4,223,964



3,836,470



0.15  %



0.15 %



0.23 %

Borrowings:

























Brokered deposits



271,474



289,374



286,038



0.46 %



0.45 %



0.46 %

Customer repurchase agreements



208,055



182,114



183,337



0.29 %



0.26 %



0.40 %

Subordinated debentures



44,331



44,331



59,327



4.84 %



4.81 %



5.66 %

Other borrowings



1





25,000



0.40 %



— %



1.00 %

Total borrowings



523,861



515,819



553,702



0.76 %



0.76 %



1.02 %

Total funding liabilities



4,922,808



4,739,783



4,390,172



0.21 %



0.22 %



0.33 %

Other liabilities



90,245



94,803



110,452













Shareholders' equity



545,347



552,721



521,671













Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



$        5,558,400



$        5,387,307



$        5,022,295













Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)



2.81 %



2.75 %



3.05 %

Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)



2.82 %



2.76 %



3.06 %

Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)



2.79 %



2.82 %



2.99 %





(1)

Reported on tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.

(2)

Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

 

Year-to-Date Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis

(unaudited)







Average Balance



Yield/Rate





For the Year Ended



For the Year Ended

(In thousands)



December 31,

2021



December 31,

2020



December 31,

2021



December 31,

2020

Assets

















Interest-earning assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets



$           268,879



$           179,718



0.12 %



0.19 %

Investments - taxable



1,189,895



874,823



1.66 %



2.24 %

Investments - nontaxable(1)



115,169



121,302



3.30 %



3.39 %

Loans(2):

















Commercial real estate



1,412,884



1,310,160



3.64 %



3.92 %

Commercial(1)



330,919



381,087



3.67 %



3.97 %

SBA PPP



118,414



146,918



6.90 %



5.28 %

Municipal(1)



20,529



19,073



3.37 %



3.56 %

HPFC



9,808



17,000



8.15 %



8.23 %

Residential real estate



1,156,698



1,085,064



3.61 %



4.05 %

Consumer and home equity



250,061



312,076



4.21 %



4.48 %

Total loans 



3,299,313



3,271,378



3.81 %



4.11 %

Total interest-earning assets



4,873,256



4,447,221



3.07 %



3.56 %

Other assets



382,290



398,224









Total assets



$        5,255,546



$        4,845,445



























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

















Deposits:

















Non-interest checking



$        1,083,357



$           684,539



— %



— %

Interest checking



1,297,695



1,289,501



0.19 %



0.35 %

Savings



675,533



536,014



0.04 %



0.06 %

Money market



706,474



701,640



0.29 %



0.50 %

Certificates of deposit



333,352



454,750



0.53 %



1.27 %

Total deposits



4,096,411



3,666,444



0.16 %



0.38 %

Borrowings:

















Brokered deposits



282,399



242,951



0.45 %



0.60 %

Customer repurchase agreements



185,246



205,890



0.31 %



0.64 %

Subordinated debentures



48,605



59,228



5.19 %



5.93 %

Other borrowings



3,562



58,601



0.99 %



0.89 %

Total borrowings



519,812



566,670



0.85 %



1.20 %

Total funding liabilities



4,616,223



4,233,114



0.24 %



0.49 %

Other liabilities



96,598



108,707









Shareholders' equity



542,725



503,624









Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



$        5,255,546



$        4,845,445









Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)



2.83 %



3.07 %

Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)



2.84 %



3.09 %

Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)



2.87 %



3.10  %





(1)

Reported on tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.

(2)

Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

 

Asset Quality Data

(unaudited)



(In thousands)



At or For The

Year Ended

December 31, 2021



At or For The

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021



At or For The

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021



At or For The

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021



At or For The

Year Ended

December 31, 2020(1)

Non-accrual loans:





















Residential real estate



$               2,107



$               2,576



$               2,725



$               3,637



$               3,477

Commercial real estate



184



207



222



309



512

Commercial(2)



829



860



1,511



1,737



1,607

Consumer and home equity



1,207



1,429



1,424



1,897



2,000

Total non-accrual loans



4,327



5,072



5,882



7,580



7,596

   Accruing troubled-debt restructured loans not

        included above



2,392



2,564



2,519



2,579



2,818

Total non-performing loans



6,719



7,636



8,401



10,159



10,414

Other real estate owned



165



165



165



204



236

Total non-performing assets



$               6,884



$               7,801



$               8,566



$             10,363



$             10,650

Loans 30-89 days past due:





















Residential real estate



$                 400



$               1,195



$                 303



$                  772



$               2,297

Commercial real estate



47





99



177



50

Commercial(2)



552



557



183



425



430

Consumer and home equity



509



386



214



264



440

Total loans 30-89 days past due



$               1,508



$               2,138



$                 799



$               1,638



$               3,217

ACL on loans at the beginning of the period



$             37,865



$             37,865



$             37,865



$             37,865



$             25,171

Impact of CECL adoption











233

(Credit) provision for loan losses



(3,817)



(5,037)



(5,306)



(1,854)



13,215

Charge-offs:





















Residential real estate



92



92



88



53



121

Commercial real estate











103

Commercial(2)



799



503



406



147



1,130

Consumer and home equity



273



233



213



87



484

Total charge-offs 



1,164



828



707



287



1,838

Total recoveries 



(372)



(272)



(208)



(51)



(1,084)

Net charge-offs



792



556



499



236



754

ACL on loans at the end of the period



$             33,256



$             32,272



$             32,060



$             35,775



$             37,865

Components of ACL:





















ACL on loans



$             33,256



$             32,272



$             32,060



$             35,775



$             37,865

ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures(3)



3,195



3,185



2,515



2,466



2,568

ACL, end of period



$             36,451



$             35,457



$             34,575



$             38,241



$             40,433

Ratios:





















Non-performing loans to total loans



0.20 %



0.23 %



0.26 %



0.31 %



0.32 %

Non-performing assets to total assets



0.13 %



0.14 %



0.17 %



0.20 %



0.22 %

ACL on loans to total loans



0.97 %



0.97 %



0.98 %



1.11 %



1.18 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)





















Quarter-to-date



0.03 %



0.01 %



0.03 %



0.03 %



(0.02)  %

Year-to-date



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.03 %



0.03 %



0.02 %

ACL on loans to non-performing loans



494.95 %



422.63 %



381.62 %



352.15 %



363.60 %

Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans



0.04 %



0.06 %



0.02 %



0.05 %



0.10 %





(1)

Period ended December 31, 2020, includes a $3.3 million increase upon adoption of CECL.

(2)

Includes the HPFC loan portfolio.

(3)

Presented within accrued interest and other liabilities on the consolidated statements of condition.

 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)



Return on Average Tangible Equity:





For the

Three Months Ended



For the

Year Ended

(In thousands)



December 31,

 2021



September 30,

 2021



December 31,

 2020



December 31,

 2021



December 31,

 2020

Net income, as presented



$        16,491



$        14,640



$        18,278



$        69,014



$        59,486

Add: amortization of core

   deposit intangible assets, net of tax(1)



130



129



135



517



539

Net income, adjusted for amortization of core

   deposit intangible assets



$        16,621



$        14,769



$        18,413



$        69,531



$        60,025

Average equity, as presented



$      545,347



$      552,721



$      521,671



$      542,725



$      503,624

Less: average goodwill and core deposit

    intangible assets



(96,965)



(97,128)



(97,622)



(97,211)



(97,880)

Average tangible equity



$      448,382



$      455,593



$      424,049



$      445,514



$      405,744

Return on average equity



12.00 %



10.51 %



13.94 %



12.72 %



11.81 %

Return on average tangible equity



14.71 %



12.86 %



17.27 %



15.61 %



14.79 %

(1)   Assumed a 21% tax rate.



Efficiency Ratio:





For the

Three Months Ended



For the

Year Ended

(In thousands)



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020



December 31,

2021



December 31,

2020

Non-interest expense, as presented



$        26,968



$        26,263



$        26,692



$      103,720



$        99,983

Less: legal settlement











(1,200)

Less prepayment fees on borrowings









(514)



Adjusted non-interest expense



$        26,968



$        26,263



$        26,692



$      103,206



$        98,783

Net interest income, as presented



$        36,797



$        34,746



$        35,461



$      137,436



$      136,307

Add: effect of tax-exempt income(1)



224



228



290



988



1,155

Non-interest income, as presented



12,101



11,099



14,331



49,735



50,490

Adjusted net interest income plus non-

   interest income



$        49,122



$        46,073



$        50,082



$      188,159



$      187,952

GAAP efficiency ratio



55.15 %



57.29 %



53.61 %



55.41 %



53.52 %

Non-GAAP efficiency ratio



54.90 %



57.00 %



53.30 %



54.85 %



52.56 %

(1)   Assumed a 21% tax rate.



Earnings before Income Taxes and Provision, and Earnings before Income Taxes, Provision and SBA PPP Loan Income:





For the

Three Months Ended



For the

Year Ended

(In thousands)



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020



December 31,

2021



December 31,

2020

Net income, as presented



$            16,491



$            14,640



$            18,278



$            69,014



$            59,486

Add: provision (credit) for credit losses



1,230



939



258



(3,190)



12,418

Add: income tax expense



4,209



4,003



4,564



17,627



14,910

Earnings before income taxes and provision

   for credit losses



$            21,930



$            19,582



$            23,100



$            83,451



$            86,814

Less: SBA PPP loan income



(2,684)



(1,950)



(3,687)



(8,170)



(7,750)

Earnings before income taxes, provision for

   credit losses and SBA PPP loan income



$            19,246



$            17,632



$            19,413



$            75,281



$            79,064



Adjusted Yield on Interest-Earning Assets:





For the

Three Months Ended



For the

Year Ended





December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020



December 31,

2021



December 31,

2020

Yield on interest-earning assets, as presented



3.02 %



2.97 %



3.38 %



3.07 %



3.56 %

Add: effect of excess liquidity on yield on

   interest-earning assets



0.16 %



0.16 %



0.15 %



0.13 %



0.09 %

Less: effect of SBA PPP loans on yield on

    interest-earning assets



(0.17) %



(0.09) %



(0.19) %



(0.10) %



(0.06) %

Adjusted yield on interest-earning assets



3.01 %



3.04 %



3.34 %



3.10 %



3.59 %



Adjusted Net Interest Margin (Fully-Taxable Equivalent):





For the

Three Months Ended



For the

Year Ended





December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020



December 31,

2021



December 31,

2020

Net interest margin (fully-taxable

    equivalent), as presented



2.82 %



2.76 %



3.06 %



2.84 %



3.09 %

Add: effect of excess liquidity on net

   interest margin (fully-taxable

   equivalent)



0.15 %



0.15 %



0.13 %



0.13 %



0.08 %

Less: effect of SBA PPP loans on net

   interest margin (fully-taxable

   equivalent)



(0.18) %



(0.09) %



(0.20) %



(0.10) %



(0.07) %

Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)



2.79 %



2.82 %



2.99 %



2.87 %



3.10 %

 

Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:





December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020

(In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)



Tangible Book Value Per Share:













Shareholders' equity, as presented



$       541,294



$       545,984



$       529,314

Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets



(96,885)



(97,049)



(97,540)

Tangible shareholders' equity



$       444,409



$       448,935



$       431,774

Shares outstanding at period end



14,739,956



14,849,327



14,909,097

Book value per share



$           36.72



$           36.77



$           35.50

Tangible book value per share



$           30.15



$           30.23



$           28.96

Tangible Common Equity Ratio:

Total assets



$    5,500,356



$    5,502,902



$    4,898,745

Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets



(96,885)



(97,049)



(97,540)

Tangible assets



$    5,403,471



$    5,405,853



$    4,801,205

Common equity ratio



9.84 %



9.92 %



10.81 %

Tangible common equity ratio



8.22 %



8.30 %



8.99 %





Core Deposits:

(In thousands)



December 31,

2021



September 30,

 2021



December 31,

2020

Total deposits



$       4,608,889



$       4,605,180



$       4,005,244

Less: certificates of deposit



(309,648)



(323,395)



(357,666)

Less: brokered deposits



(208,468)



(288,975)



(283,567)

Core deposits



$       4,090,773



$       3,992,810



$       3,364,011





Average Core Deposits:





For the

Three Months Ended



For the

Year Ended

(In thousands)



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020



December 31,

2021



December 31,

2020

Total average deposits



$       4,398,947



$       4,223,964



$       3,836,470



$       4,096,411



$       3,666,444

Less: average certificates of deposit



(315,908)



(327,802)



(373,364)



(333,352)



(454,750)

Average core deposits



$       4,083,039



$       3,896,162



$       3,463,106



$       3,763,059



$       3,211,694





Total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans:

(In thousands)



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020

Total loans, as presented



$       3,431,474



$       3,315,303



$       3,219,822

Less: SBA PPP loans



(35,953)



(81,959)



(135,095)

Total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans



$       3,395,521



$       3,233,344



$       3,084,727

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/camden-national-corporation-reports-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2021-financial-results-301466788.html

SOURCE Camden National Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.